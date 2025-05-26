Saturday, May 24 - Football
St Piran League, Division One East: Kilkhampton 1 St Stephen 0, St Teath 3 Looe Tn 3.
Division One West: Camborne SoM 2 Mawnan 2.
North Devon League, Senior Division: Boca Seniors 2 Fremington 3, Combe Martin 8 Morwenstow 1.
Intermediate One Division: Georgeham & Croyde Rov 0 Bradworthy 3.
Sunday, May 25 - Football
SW Regional Womens League, Premier Division: Forest Green Rov v St Austell - H/W, Sherborne Tn 1 Torquay Utd 0.
Cornwall Women’s League, Premier Division: Bodmin 6 FXSU 1, Mousehole v Saltash Borough - A/W, St Agnes v RNAS Culdrose - H/W, Wadebridge Tn 1 St Dennis 5.
Division One: Biscovey 1 Newquay 6, Wendron Utd 2 Kilkhampton 3.
Saturday, May 24 - Cricket
Cornwall Cricket League, Premier Division: Callington (175) lost to St Austell (181-8) by 6 runs, Penzance (176-6, revised target 178 from 36.2 overs) lost to Wadebridge (242-9) by 1 run, St Just (154) lost to Grampound Road (290) by 136 runs, Truro (168) lost to Redruth (169-9) by 1 wicket, Werrington (190, revised target 226 from 46 overs) lost to Helston (229) by 35 runs.
County Division One: Newquay (174) beat Perranporth (153) by 21 runs, Paul (139-8, revised target 144 from 37 overs) lost to Falmouth (163) by 4 runs, Roche (187-9) lost to Hayle (191-4) by 6 wickets, St Austell 2 (77) lost to Camborne (287-7) by 210 runs, St Erme (118) lost to Beacon (142) by 24 runs.
Division Two East: Bude (278-4) beat Holsworthy (168-9) by 110 runs, Lanhydrock (253-6) beat Werrington 2 (229) by 24 runs, St Austell 3 (81) lost to St Minver (293-9) by 212 runs, St Blazey (165-9) lost to Callington 2 (169-1) by 9 wickets.
Division Two West: Camborne 2 (195-9) beat Wendron (104) by 91 runs, Constantine (167-9) beat Penzance 2 (166) by 2 wickets, Helston 2 (214-6) lost to St Ives (215-7) by 3 wickets, Mullion (99-1) beat Mount Hawke & Porthtowan (98) by 9 wickets, Stithians (79-2) beat St Just 2 (78) by 8 wickets.
Division Three East: Callington 3 (144) lost to Ladock (145-2) by 8 wickets, Grampound Road 2 (293-7) beat Roche 2 (67) by 226 runs, Saltash (180-6) beat Boconnoc (176) by 4 wickets, South Petherwin (150) lost to Menheniot/Looe (204-5) by 54 runs, Tintagel (370-9) beat Launceston (143) by 227 runs.
Division Three West: Barripper (95) lost to Truro 2 (106) by 11 runs, Hayle 2 (150) lost to Perranarworthal (151-3) by 7 wickets, Mount Ambrose (201-8) lost to Veryan (202-6) by 4 wickets, Perranporth 2 (107) lost to Gulval (108-7) by 3 wickets, Redruth 2 (189-7) lost to Ludgvan (192-4) by 6 wickets.
Division Four East: Duloe (115-0) beat Liskeard (114) by 10 wickets, Menheniot/Looe 2 (117) lost to St Blazey 2 (219) by 102 runs, St Neot Taverners (161-4) beat Newquay 2 (160) by 6 wickets, St Stephen (116-1) beat Lanhydrock 2 (115) by 9 wickets, Tideford (130) lost to Werrington 3 (131-5) by 5 wickets.
Division Four West: Camborne 3 (120-5) beat Mullion 2 (118) by 5 wickets, Falmouth 2 v Paul 2 – Paul conceded, Redruth 3 (229-5) beat St Just 3 (225-9) by 4 wickets, Rosudgeon & Kenneggy (214-9) beat St Erme 2 (213) by 1 wicket, St Gluvias (284-6) beat Crofty/Holman (140) by 144 runs.
Division Five East: Gunnislake (87) lost to Buckland Monachorum (184-9) by 97 runs, Holsworthy 2 (76) lost to Gorran (316-6) by 240 runs, Launceston 2 (134-4) beat Grampound Road 3 (132) by 6 wickets, St Minver 2 (188-5) beat Pencarrow (182) by 6 runs, Wadebridge 3 (144-1) beat Newquay 3 (139-7) by 9 wickets.
Division Five West: Beacon 2 v Gerrans - Cancelled, Perranarworthal 2 (184) lost to Helston 3 (185-8) by 2 wickets, St Day (223-8) beat Truro 3 (189-10) by 34 runs, St Newlyn East (193-4) beat Mount Ambrose 2 (160-8) by 33 runs, Troon (198-8) beat Leedstown (50) by 148 runs.
Division Six East: Bugle (225-6) beat St Austell 4 (224-8) by 4 wickets, Ladock 2 (139) lost to South Petherwin 2 (159) by 20 runs, Luckett 2 (190-9) beat Saltash 2 (142) by 48 runs, Roche 3 (132-10) lost to St Stephen 2 (247-6) by 115 runs, Werrington 4 (95) lost to Bude 2 (245-4) by 150 runs.
Division Six West: Gulval 2 (196-8) beat Barripper 2 (136) by 60 runs, Hellesveor (211) beat Falmouth 3 (89) by 122 runs, Ludgvan 2 (104-1) beat Constantine 2 (103) by 9 wickets, Mount Hawke & Porthtowan 2 (160) beat Mawnan (139) by 21 runs, Praze (31-10) lost to Stithians 2 (289-4 dec) by 258 runs.
Division Seven East: Boconnoc 2 v St Neot Taverners 2, Buckland Monachorum 2 (154-2) beat Menheniot/Looe 3 (152-7) by 8 wickets, Launceston 3 (157) lost to Tideford 2 (255-7) by 98 runs.
Division Seven Central: Falmouth 4 (131) lost to Perranporth 3 (200) by 69 runs, Mawnan 2 (120) lost to Foxhole (124-1) by 8 wickets, Newquay 4 (134-6) beat St Stephen 3 (133-9) by 4 wickets.
Division Seven West: Crofty/Holman 2 (64) lost to St Gluvias 2 (67-2) by 8 wickets, Hayle 3 v Redruth 4, Porthleven (155-2) beat Penzance 3 (151-8) by 8 wickets, St Just 4 (219-6) beat Camborne 4 (93) by 126 runs, Wendron 2 v Rosudgeon & Kenneggy 2 – Rosudgeon conceded.
Sunday, May 25 - Cricket
Cornwall Cricket League, Division Seven Central: St Erme 3 v Perranarworthal 3 – Perranarworthal conceded.
Saturday, May 24 - Rugby
Championship: Ampthill 54 Cambridge 43, Bedford Blues 61 Chinno 26, Doncaster 35 Cornish Pirates 15, Ealing Trailfinders 55 Coventry 38, London Scottish 31 Caldy 13.
Bill Beaumont, Division One: Cornwall 18 Kent 34.
Gill Burns, Division Two: Gloucestershire 41 Cornwall 19.
Sunday, May 25 - Rugby
Cornwall Clubs Cup, Final: Saltash 43 Helston 33.
Clubs Shield, Final: Falmouth 45 Lankelly-Fowey 3.
Clubs Vase, Final: Newquay Hornets 19 Camborne School of Mines 14.