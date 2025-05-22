CORNWALL head coach Jo Holden has made four changes from their defeat at Hampshire for their must-win Gill Burns Cup Division Two clash at Gloucestershire on Saturday (2pm).
The Black and Gold were comfortably beaten 41-19 at Havant RFC on Sunday and will look for a big response when they play at Kingsholm, home of Premiership outfit Gloucester.
There are two changes in both the pack and back line.
Launceston’s Jenna Arnold comes in for Teigan Aitken at hooker, meaning the front five are all from the Polson Bridge outfit.
Rosie Ninnis and Izzy Burrows continue as the flankers while there is a change at No.8 as Ivybridge’s Michaella Roberts replaces Devonport Services’ Roberta Smith-Scotland.
Fly-half Megan Okey has a new half-back partner as Bude’s Lisa Allin is preferred to Launceston’s Amy Warman, while the other alteration is on the left-wing as Suz Franks starts in place of Launceston’s Meg Tucker.
Holly Williams (Launceston) and Lydia Hawkins come into the matchday squad and are named amongst the replacements.
Gloucestershire started their campaign last Saturday with a 50-12 defeat against Devon at Brixham, meaning the loser of Saturday’s game are all but out of contention for the semi-finals.
CORNWALL WOMEN: Amy Bunt (Ivybridge, capt), Tia Larson (Bude), Abigail Smith (Launceston), Georgia Hall (Penryn), Suz Franks (Launceston), Megan Okey (Ivybridge), Lisa Allin (Bude); Libbie Cole, Jenna Arnold, Kim Upcott, Megan Arnold, Rhiannon Thomas (all Launceston), Rosie Ninnis (Penryn), Izzy Burrows (Truro), Michaella Roberts (Ivybridge). Replacements: Teigan Aitken (Penryn), Jess Varker (Helston), Josie Ninnis (Launceston), Vinnie James (Bude), Holly Williams (Launceston), Amy Warman (Launceston), Faith Rowe (Camborne), Lydia Hawkins (Falmouth).
Travelling Reserves: Heather Holmes (Truro), Rachel Hicks (Launceston).