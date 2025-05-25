CORNWALL got their NCCA T20 campaign underway on Sunday with two victories over Devon at Blundell’s School in Tiverton.
The Duchy were looking to shake off the disappointment of failing to qualify to the NCCA Trophy knockout stage, but in game one restricted the hosts to just 125-8 with only Sam Elstone (42) making much impression.
Will MacVicar (2-27), Xavie Clarke (2-27) and Ellis Whiteford (2-18) tied Devon down.
The chase was dominated by an opening stand of 70 in just 5.3 overs between Alex Blake and Alex Bone.
Bone made 25 but Blake was the star of the show with nine fours and a six in his 51 from just 22 balls.
They were both out at 87-2 before the visitors eased over the line with five wickets and 32 balls to spare.
Cornwall skipper Paul Smith again won the toss in the second game and unsurprisingly sent the home side in again.
Devon fell to 37-3 in the fifth over, but Ben Privett was part of stands of 47 and 39 with Lawrence Walker (20) and Callum Harvey before Privett departed for 45.
Harvey made a quickfire 29 off just 18 deliveries as the hosts enjoyed a late flourish to post 150-8.
Cornwall bowled just one extra, a leg-bye.
The Cornish reply again got off to a rapid start with Blake – the former Kent batsman – adding 31 from just 13 balls.
He and Xavie Clarke fell in successive deliveries to Privett (33-2) but being already so ahead of the game meant there was no panic.
They took their time before going up through the gears.
Bone was man-of-the-match for his unbeaten 60 from 45 balls, while pro MacVicar was still there on 57 from 55 deliveries.
Cornwall are back in action on June 15 when they welcome Wiltshire to Werrington for a double-header (11am and 2.30pm).