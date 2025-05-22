CORNWALL have named their team for Saturday’s Bill Beaumont County Championship opener with holders Kent at Redruth (2pm).
The Black and Gold’s starting XV is made up of just four clubs with 12 players coming from Camborne and Redruth.
St Austell player-coach Matt Shepherd is the captain and starts at full-back, while Tonbridge Juddians pair Hugo Culverhouse and Duncan Tout start at No.8 and outside-centre respectively.
With Camborne finishing as runners-up in National League Two (West) and Redruth ending inside the top-half in the same division, it is hardly a surprise that head coach Graham Dawe has gone with the tried and tested.
From the side that were beaten by an Exeter Chiefs XV last Saturday, there are several alterations.
In the pack there are three changes as prop Jon Drew comes in for Tyler Gendall at tight-head, while Redruth skipper Edd Pascoe replaces Launceston lock Dan Goldsmith. Culverhouse is available again and replaces Aiden Brassington at the back of the scrum.
Just three of the seven backs named at Sandy Park start at the Recreation Ground.
Shepherd is once again in the 15 shirt and the hosts will have two different wingers on the outside in the shape of Camborne pairing Alex Ducker and Harry Larkins.
With former Fijian international Josh Matavesi out injured, Tout moves inside to take the 13 shirt, while Redruth’s Sam James is his midfield partner.
The all-important half-back positions see Dan Rutter continue at fly-half as Camborne’s CJ Boyce is preferred to Josh Pengilly at nine.
The eight-man bench includes the National League Two (West) hooker of the season in Ben Priddey, while there is representation from Barnes, Bude, St Austell and Launceston in the shape of Pat Walton, Ben Hancock, Ben Plummer and Cam Fogden respectively.
With just two games each, Cornwall will need to beat Kent who saw off Hampshire on Saturday if they are to give themselves a chance of reaching Twickenham.
If they do it sets up an exciting clash next Saturday when they head up to Havant RFC to tackle Hampshire (2.30pm).
CORNWALL: Matt Shepherd (St Austell), Harry Larkins (Camborne), Duncan Tout (Tonbridge Juddians), Sam James (Redruth), Alex Ducker (Camborne), Dan Rutter (Redruth), CJ Boyce (St Austell); Kye Beasley (Camborne), Tom Cowan-Dickie (Redruth), Jon Drew (Camborne), Jamie Prisk (Redruth), Edd Pascoe (Redruth), Adam Hughes (Camborne), Jordan Nicholls (Camborne), Hugo Culverhouse (Tonbridge Juddians). Replacements: Ben Priddey (Camborne), Luke Barnes (Redruth), Sam Rodman (Camborne), Pat Walton (Barnes), Ben Hancock (Bude), Chris Rovery (Redruth), Ben Plummer (St Austell), Cam Fogden (Launceston).
Travelling Reserves: Rohan Ewels (Falmouth), Adam Powell (St Austell), Will Hennessey (Camborne), Josh Pengilly (Brunel University), Archie Bees (St Austell).