Saturday, May 17 - Football
St Piran League, Division One East: Newquay 2 Boscastle 1, St Breward 1 Kilkhampton 2, St Minver v St Stephen - A/W.
Division One West: Falmouth Ath 0 Dropship 7, Threemilestone 2 West Cornwall 2, Troon 2 RNAS Culdrose 1, Lizard Argyle 3 Probus 1.
Division Four West: Falmouth Ath 0 Dropship 7, Lizard Argyle 3 Probus 1.
Percy Stephens Cup: Tregony 1 Goonhavern Ath 0.
Sunday, May 18 - Football
SW Regional Womens League, Premier Division: Bishops Lydeard 8 St Austell 0, Torquay Utd 6 Pucklechurch Sports 0.
Division One South: Helston Ath v Weymouth - Post.
Cornwall Women’s League, Premier Division: Saltash Borough v St Dennis - H/W, Wadebridge Tn 1 FXSU 2.
Division One: Kilkhampton 11 Callington Tn 1, Lanner 0 Wendron Utd 4, Newquay 5 Biscovey 0.
Premier Division Cup: Bodmin 1 St Agnes 6.
Saturday, May 17 - Cricket
Cornwall Cricket League, Premier Division: Grampound Road (209-8) lost to Werrington (210) by 1 run, Helston (159) lost to Penzance (174) by 15 runs, Redruth (236-7) lost to Callington (246-3) by 10 runs, St Austell (237) lost to St Just (283-9) by 46 runs, Wadebridge (163-2) beat Truro (160) by 8 wickets.
County Division One: Beacon (343) beat St Austell 2 (178) by 165 runs, Camborne (279-4) beat Newquay (81) by 198 runs, Falmouth (147-10) lost to St Erme (187) by 40 runs, Hayle (248-6) beat Paul (41) by 207 runs, Perranporth (253-8) beat Roche (97) by 156 runs.
Division Two East: Callington 2 (315-7) beat St Austell 3 (233-5) by 82 runs, Holsworthy (251-6) beat Lanhydrock (248) by 4 wickets, Luckett (1118) lost to Bude (243-8) by 125 runs, St Minver (162) lost to Wadebridge 2 (165-5) by 5 wickets, Werrington 2 (256-9) lost to St Blazey (261-6) by 5 runs.
Division Two West: Mount Hawke & Porthtowan (160) lost to Stithians (163-6) by 4 wickets, Penzance 2 (194) beat Mullion (170) by 24 runs, St Ives (274-9) beat Camborne 2 (248-7) by 26 runs, St Just 2 (134-4) beat Helston 2 (133) by 6 wickets, Wendron (260-5) beat Constantine (188) by 72 runs.
Division Three East: Boconnoc (212-8) beat Callington 3 (211) by 2 wickets, Ladock (197-8) beat South Petherwin (138) by 59 runs, Launceston (160) lost to Saltash (287-7) by 127 runs, Menheniot/Looe (147) lost to Grampound Road (312-8) by 165 runs, Roche (256-5) lost to Tintagel (258-6) by 4 wickets.
Division Three West: Gulval (222-7) beat Barripper (220-8) by 3 wickets, Ludgvan (218-7) beat Perranporth 2 (182) by 36 runs, Perranarworthal (166-5) beat Mount Ambrose (165) by 5 wickets, Truro 2 (246-4) beat Hayle 2 (201-6) bt 45 runs, Veryan (111) lost to Redruth 2 (115-2) by 8 wickets.
Division Four East: Lanhydrock 2 (135) lost to St Neot Taverners (279-6) by 144 runs, Liskeard (182-4) beat Tideford (181) by 6 wickets, Newquay 2 (218-3) beat Menheniot/Looe 2 (82) by 136 runs, St Blazey 2 (361-7) beat Duloe (319) by 42 runs, Werrington 3 (230-6) beat St Stephen (220-9) by 10 runs.
Division Four West: Crofty/Holman (162) lost to Falmouth 2 (333-5) by 171 runs, Mullion 2 (161-8) beat Rosudgeon & Kenneggy (141) by 20 runs, Paul 2 v Camborne 3, St Erme 2 (205-3) beat Redruth 3 (202-8) by 7 wickets, St Just 3 (231) lost to St Gluvias (234-1) by 9 wickets.
Division Five East: Buckland Monachorum (56) lost to Wadebridge 3 (177-8) by 121 runs, Gorran (252-9) beat Launceston 2 (173-6) by 79 runs, Grampound Road 3 (195-4) beat St Minver 2 (192-8) by 6 wickets, Newquay 3 (82-6) beat Holsworthy 2 (81) by 4 wickets, Pencarrow (78) lost to Gunnislake (108) by 30 runs.
Division Five West: Gerrans (235-7) beat Perranarworthal 2 (134) by 101 runs, Helston 3 (109) lost to St Newlyn East (296-5) by 187 runs, Leedstown (160) lost to Beacon 2 (161-7) by 3 wickets, Mount Ambrose 2 (239-6) beat St Day (181) by 58 run, Truro 3 (161) lost to Troon (175-7) by 14 runs.
Division Six East: Bude 2 (202-6) lost to Roche 3 (203-2) by 8 wickets, Saltash 2 (126) lost to Bugle (130-6) by 4 wickets, South Petherwin 2 (191-7) lost to Luckett 2 (198-5) by 7 runs, St Austell 4 (189-2) beat Werrington 4 (186-7) by 8 wickets, St Stephen 2 (283-7) beat Ladock 2 (66) by 217 runs.
Division Six West: Barripper 2 (155-9) lost to Mount Hawke & Porthtowan 2 (158-3) by 7 wickets, Constantine 2 (157-4) beat Praze (156) by 6 wickets, Falmouth 3 (128) lost to Gulval 2 (143) by 15 runs, Mawnan (146) lost to Ludgvan 2 (168-7) by 22 runs, Stithians 2 (203-2) beat Hellesveor (202-7) by 8 wickets.
Division Seven East: Menheniot/Looe 3 (62) lost to Buckland Monachorum 2 (264-4) by 202 runs, St Neot Taverners 2 v Lanhydrock 3 – Lanhydrock conceded, Tideford 2 (159-4) beat Boconnoc 2 (158) by 6 wickets, Tintagel 2 (339-6) beat Launceston 3 (188-8) by 151 runs.
Division Seven Central: Foxhole (256-5) beat Newquay 4 (100) by 156 runs, Perranporth 3 (168-5) beat Mawnan 2 (50) by 118 runs, St Erme 3 (196-6) beat Falmouth 4 (138) by 58 runs, St Stephen 3 (180) lost to Truro 4 (184-0) by 10 wickets.
Division Seven West: Camborne 4 (133-9) lost to Wendron 2 (134-9) by 1 wicket, Penzance 3 (218-7) beat Hayle 3 (187-10) by 31 runs, Redruth 4 (74) lost to St Just 4 (184) by 110 runs, Rosudgeon & Kenneggy 2 (185-7) lost to Crofty/Holman 2 (186-3) by 7 wickets, St Gluvias (149) lost to Porthleven (153-7) by 3 wickets.
Saturday, May 17 - Rugby
Championship: Caldy 7 Ealing Trailfinders 34, Cambridge 15 Bedford Blues 73, Chinnor 19 London Scottish 24, Cornish Pirates 38 Ampthill 33, Coventry 67 Nottingham 5.
Sunday, May 18 - Rugby
Championship: Hartpury 35 Doncaster 41.
Gill Burns, Division Two: Hampshire 41 Cornwall 19.