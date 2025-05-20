Cornwall Cricket League, Premier Division: Grampound Road (209-8) lost to Werrington (210) by 1 run, Helston (159) lost to Penzance (174) by 15 runs, Redruth (236-7) lost to Callington (246-3) by 10 runs, St Austell (237) lost to St Just (283-9) by 46 runs, Wadebridge (163-2) beat Truro (160) by 8 wickets.