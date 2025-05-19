By Bill Hooper
GILL BURNS CUP DIVISION TWO
Hampshire Women 41 Cornwall Women 19
CORNWALL Women will probably reflect on what might have been with four tries held up over the Hampshire line, whilst the scoreline points to a comfortable Hampshire win, it was anything but.
Cornwall were caught cold from the kick-off with scrum-half Hannah Kemmish scoring after just four minutes. Moments later the hosts scored again when centre Rose Brown scored and converted her own try (12-0).
Cornwall reacted with several pick and goes near the Hampshire line before prop Libbie Cole powered over with Georgia Hall adding the conversion.
Despite plenty of away possession, Hampshire bagged a third try before half-time scored by hooker Ciera Fory following good work from No.8 Natasha Bullock.
Cornwall were again caught cold at the start of the second half when wing Rhiannon Powell scored in the corner.
Cornwall needed a score and it came from a quick tap from scrum-half Amy Warman as the ball went wide to wing Tia Larson who scored.
Izzy Burrows – the visitors’ best player on the day – put in some big drives, only for Hampshire’s Sam King to cross next.
In the final 10 minutes Keeta Rowlands scored a couple of tries either side of a score for Cornwall from skipper Amy Bunt, which was bettered by Hall.
Cornwall visit Kingsholm on Saturday to play Gloucestershire who were well beaten by Devon (50-12) at Brixham on Saturday.
CORNWALL WOMEN (Launceston unless stated): Amy Bunt (Ivybridge, capt), Tia Larson (Bude), Abigail Smith, Georgia Hall (Penryn), Megan Tucker, Megan Okey (Ivybridge), Amy Warman; Libbie Cole, Teigan Aitken (Penryn), Kim Upcott, Megan Arnold, Rhiannon Thomas, Rosie Ninnis (Penryn), Izzy Burrows (Truro), Roberta Smith-Scotland (Devonport Services). Replacements: Jenna Arnold, Jessica Ann Varker (Helston), Josie Ninnis, Vinnie James (Bude), Nicole Rowland (Ivybridge), Faith Rowe (Camborne), Lisa Allin (Bude), Suz Franks.