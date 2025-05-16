By Keith Field
THE second week of May was another significant one for St Mellion Seniors both on and off the fairways.
Fossils captain Rob Parsonage stood as a Reform candidate for the Torpoint division and following their success which means he is now the leader, he has decided to step down.
He will remain as a member as decided by the committee and hopes to fit in the occasional round despite his busy schedule.
In this situation, vice-captain Will Carslaw will step up to be captain with Paul Osborne his deputy.
Back on the fairways, a strong team headed to Bowood Park (Camelford) on Wednesday, May 7 to play the first leg of this year’s match.
On review of the shots being awarded across the teams, it was clear that St Mellion would find it tough going with only the home captain giving any shots.
Two halves and two wins were mustered by St Mellion which gave them hope as they travelled home that they could reverse the trend set on the day, where Bowood won 5-3.
Colin Marshall took ‘Nearest the Pin’ for St Mellion as did George Adams for Bowood.
The next day (Thursday, May 8) brought forward a yellow tee qualifier for the Lacey Niblick.
A healthy 61 Fossils took part with the Kernow course providing tremendous amounts of run and the greens were super slick.
Although much of the round was played under broken cloud with a gentle cool breeze, when the sun did shine the temperature really rose, meaning it came as no surprise that scoring across the field was good with many excellent scores.
At the top of the leaderboard, Andy Bryan led the way with a superb 40 points.
His score was only a single point better than both runner-up and third place. After countback, Tony Hurley was declared runner-up and John Clements in third place both with excellent 39s.
Bryan’s round was not without incident as when approaching the 10th green, his ball fell short of the putting surface but became stuck in the hazard.
Now, a penalty shot from across the pond is the usual tactic, but on this occasion, off came shoes and socks, into the hazard and bingo a net par recorded.
It was also a great day for twos with no less than seven registered, including doubles for Richard Watts and Nigel Webster.
Results: 1 Andy Bryan – 40pts; 2 Tony Hurley – 39 (c/b); 3 John Clements – 39; 4 Colin Marshall – 38 (c/b); 5 Bruce Sobey – 38 (c/b).
Section Winners: Gold – Tony Hurley, Colin Marshall and Bruce Sobey; Silver – Andy Bryan, Phil Cuming and Phil Macey; Bronze – John Clements, Derek Baldwin and Malcolm Smith.
St Mellion Ladies’ Section latest by Sue Wenmoth
THE Cornwall Ladies Veterans Society held their Spring meeting at Tehidy on Monday, May 12.
St Mellion’s Sue Wenmoth received the King Cup for winning the ‘Silver Division’ for the second year running.
St Mellion held their Open Day on Wednesday, May 15, which was played in glorious weather with teams of three enjoying the format with two scores to count. The players enjoyed refreshments on the 10th, followed by cakes after the competition and a raffle.
The competition was won by Anita Gruitt (Lanhydrock), Sandi Perry (Lanhydrock) and Shirley Percy (Bude) with 77 points.