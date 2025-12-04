St Mellion Golf Club latest
Seniors’ Section ‘The Fossils’ by Keith Field
SOME 35 Fossils took to the fairways to play a waltz off of the yellows in miserable conditions. Although the bulk of the scores were middling, of course there is always a group that tear up the course. Thursday, November 27, proved to be that day for David Furse, Andy Bryan, who also played the role of Ghost and Mel Carter.
Although the Ghost did not feature in any of the top scoring teams, he was a full-time part of a very strong team that demolished the rest of the field with a truly outstanding 81 points, 41 of which came from a superb Carter performance.
As far as the rest of the podium, second with 73 were Phil Macey, Colin MacDonald and Allen Joel despitehaving the worst of the weather and finally in third, Keith Abbott, David Orriss and Colin Hatton but, on 71.
Vice-captain, Paul Osborne led his team-mates Stan Serwata and Guy Pennington into third place for a long time until a very late card relegated them to fourth.
Results: 1 David Furse, Andy Bryan and Mel Carter – 81; 2 Phil Macey, Colin Macdonald and Allan Joel – 73; 3 David Orriss, Colin Hatton and Keith Abbot – 71; 4 Stan Serwata, Guy Pennington and Paul Osborne – 70.
Ladies Section by Sue Wenmoth
Wednesday Stableford – Wednesday, November 19
THE course and greens were in good condition and it didn’t stop new captain Katy Milne from having a good round and winning.
Results: 1 Katy Milne – 33pts; 2 Karen Cook – 33; 3 Bridgitte Worth – 31; 4 Sally Floyd – 29.
THE Cornwall Veteran Ladies Golf Association held there 70th annual general meeting at Perranporth Golf Club on Wednesday, November 26.
Sue Wenmoth was presented with the Silver Division Championship Trophy by the new captain, Mel Byrne.
