GOLF
St Mellion Golf Club Ladies’ Section latest by Sue Wenmoth
Wednesday Medal – October 8
ALTHOUGH the weather was great, the course great and greens superb, the scores did not reflect this except for the winner, Glennis Wootton.
Results: 1 Glennis Wootton (96-22) – 74; 2 Debbie Flanagan (97-17) – 80; 3 Sue Wenmoth (91-11) – 80; 4 Cathryn Braithwaite (107-25) – 82.
Nine-hole Stableford – Wednesday, October 8
Results: 1 Carole Webb – 18pts; 2 Geraldine Howley – 17.
Mallard Trophy – Sunday, October 12
THE weather again was good and the course is recovering from the dry spell and greening up well.
This was a par/bogie competition so a positive number means you have played under your handicap. The winner retained her trophy from last year.
Results: 1 Pam Hughes – 1; 2 Bridgitte Worth – -1; 3 Wendy Phillips – -3; 4 Debbie Flanagan – -3.
Founder Cup – Saturday, October 18
Results: 1 Linda Radley (100-26) – 74; 2 Debbie Flanangan (91-17) – 74; 3 Mary Brinsley (100-25) – 75; 4 Sue Wenmoth (88-12) – 76; 5 Pam Hughes (96-20) – 76.
Stableford – Wednesday, October 22
THE weather forecast was that all the competitors would be getting wet, but the competition was played in the dry.
Results: 1 Sue Newton – 36pts; 2 Mary Brinsley – 33 (c/b); 3 Glennis Wootton – 33; 4 Pam Hughes – 30.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.