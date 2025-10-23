By Craig Skeldon
BEN’S PLAICE POLPERRO DARTS LEAGUE LATEST
WITH Wanderers’ game delayed, leaders Polruan Pirates had the chance to open a big league over Wanderers in week three of the competition, but it didn't go their way and fell to a 5-4 defeat to Legion on Friday night.
Legion went 2-1 up after the doubles and shared the six singles with wins for Andy Grice, Chris Cannock and Gary Birkett.
Shipfaced moved into second with a 6-3 victory over Udder Bullocks. Leading 2-1 after the doubles, Shipfaced took the first four singles to move 6-1 ahead, but Dave Smith and Matt Lorenz pulled the last two singles for Bullocks in a 6-3 defeat.
The Dart Side took their first points of the season with a 7-2 defeat at the hands of Travellers.
Bull Hitters recorded a close 5-4 victory over Trailer Trash and A Team lost 6-3 to stablemates, Pelynt.
Results & Scorers: THE DART SIDE 2 (D Northcott 125, D Northcott 100, M Napper 2x100, 121) TRAVELLERS 7 (S Rendle 3x100, 115, 121, 123; A Driver 100, 2x121, 140; N Hicks 100; R Rendle 2x100, 116; S Batten 100, 121); A TEAM 3 (L Thomas 125; L Singleton 100, 140; A Simmons 100, 123, 133) PELYNT 6 (M Johns 2x100; J Fowler 2x100, 120, 140; A Rixon 133; S Parnell 100; A Moreton 132, 134); SHIPFACED 6 (M Gilham 5x100; P Cunningham 2x100, 2x140; N Toms 3x100, 139, 140; L Bryant 5x100; L Crapp 100, 125; K Skeldon 100; L Bryant 2x100, 115) UDDER BULLOCKS 3 (A Bebb 102, 133; O Jackson 100, 140; T Collins 100, 116, 118; A Collins 121; D Smith 100, 134; M Lorenz 2x100, 135; D Smith 125, 140; M Lorenz 3x100, 180; A Collins 100, 2x140); BULL HITTERS 5 (S Crane 115, 121, 125; G Hoare 107; Sibley 100; M Kirton 100, 121, 140; I Dyer 2x100, 2x140; S Crane 2x100; I Dyer 180; G Cartwright 121; M Kirton 2x100) TRAILER TRASH 4 (E Sainsbury 120; M Palmer 2x100; Y Hutchins 100, 140; R Sainsbury 2x100, 180; R Sainsbury 100, 124; Y Hutchins 100; R Sainsbury 138) Legion 5 (T Smith 100; S Oliver 100; C Cannock 100, 140; J Nelson 2x100; C Cannock 100, 2x140; A Grice 100) POLRUAN PIRATES 4 (R Williams 100, 121; C Fisher 100; A Devereux 100; D Robinson 100, 140; A Devereux 121; D Robinson 134).
TABLE AFTER WEEK THREE: 1 POLRUAN PIRATES – PLAYED 3 WON 2 LOST 1 POINTS 21; 2 SHIPFACED P3 W3 L0 PTS 18; 3 PELYNT P3 W2 L1 PTS 17; 4 WANDERERS P2 W2 L0 PTS 15; 5 BULL HITTERS P3 W2 L1 PTS 14; 6 TRAVELLERS P3 W1 L2 PTS 14; 7 UDDER BULLOCKS P3 W2 L1 PTS 14; 8 LEGION P3 W1 L2 PTS 12; 9 BARBICAN P2 W1 L1 PTS 9; 10 TRAILER TRASH P3 W0 L3 PTS 9; 11 A TEAM P3 W0 L3 PTS 8; 12 DART SIDE P3 W0 L3 PTS 2.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.