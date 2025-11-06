WOMEN’S NC 3 SOUTH WEST (WEST) (SUNDAY)
Saltash Women 5 Camborne Women 31
SALTASH’S unbeaten start to the season came to an end on Sunday as league favourites Camborne ran out 31-5 winners at Moorlands Lane.
The Phoenixes had easily seen off Plymouth Argaum and St Austell in their first-ever season in Women’s NC 3 South West (West), but the found the Cherry and Whites a totally different proposition.
Camborne also arrived unbeaten and scored within two minutes through full-back Alisha Webb which was also converted by Chloe Hicks and it didn’t take long for it to happen again for a 14-0 advantage, this time Tanya Glasson grabbing the try.
Saltash’s defence improved but still conceded a third try before the break to Madie Webber which this time saw the kick missed.
Undeterred, the Phoenixes worked hard and it paid off with forward Caitlyn Dinnis-Davis scoring her first try (5-19).
But Camborne snuffed out any Saltash momentum by adding a fourth through Aimee-Jean Holsey, and scored their fifth and final try late on via Webb’s second. Hicks knocked over her third kick of the afternoon.
Things don’t get any easier for Saltash this Sunday as they visit a Kingsbridge side who have racked up three wins from three and scored 211 points without reply.
Camborne are on their travels again to St Austell.
SALTASH: Liv Boorman; Lynsay Wilkie, Steph Dinnis-Davies, Jo O’Reilly (co-capatin), Ayesha Slader; Gail Pringle (co-captain), Amy Dalton; Maya Phipps, Summa Davies, Caitlin Dinnis-Davies, Katie Hall, Charlene Veitch; Rebecca Seymour, Sasha Hare, Leah Bates. Replacements: Michelle Townsend, Laura Whitemore, Lauren Bates, Rebecca Jones.
CAMBORNE: Alisha Webb; Gabrielle Garrido-Bird, Aimee-Jean Holsey, Tanya Glasson, Zoe Aubert, Chloe Moore; Jess Burrell, Kaitlyn Borghi, Charity Deakin; Rebecca Hilling, Beth Hampton; Michelle Bauer, Tegan Morgan, Madie Webber. Replacements: Lucie Mills, Laura Outtn, Catherine Rowland, Beth Churchill.
Saltash players’-of-the-match: Forward – Caitlyn Dinnis-Davies; Back – Jo O’Reilly.
Camborne players’-of-the-match: Forward – Jess Burrell; Back – Alisha Webb.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.