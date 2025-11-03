CARADON’S ladies section had a busy weekend at Lux Park on Saturday.
The ladies’ thirds hosted Newquay Seconds in the first round of the Cornwall Cup and, despite a 2–0 defeat, showed great determination throughout.
With Charlotte Murray and the returning Bryony Gubbins adding extra energy, Caradon started brightly, using their subs effectively to keep up intensity across the pitch.
The first half was evenly matched until Newquay seized on an advantage call to take the lead. Caradon continued to push, with Murray’s driving runs and the hard-working midfield duo of Fleur Worden and Rach Luiten creating attacking opportunities.
Even as Newquay doubled their lead, the thirds kept battling with a near miss from a short corner and a one-on-one chance proving how close they came to a goal.
A strong team effort to build on, as they prepare to face table-topping Truro next weekend.
Meanwhile, the Ladies’ firsts produced their best performance of the season so far, defeating second-placed University of Exeter Fourths 4–1 in a thrilling league encounter in Division One South of the West Hockey League.
With a full-strength squad available, Caradon set the tone early with fast, composed hockey and sharp attacking play.
Bizzie Jeffery opened the scoring after superb link-up with Katie Oliver, before adding a second after more intelligent build-up play.
Exeter hit back briefly, but Caradon’s defence – marshalled by Amy Batty and backed by a superb performance from keeper Helen Delbridge who was the player of the match – stood firm.
A flowing second-half move saw Emma Gliddon and Jeffery combine before setting up a neat finish at the back post for Clare Mitchell, and Oliver capped off the win with a well-deserved goal late on. Every player contributed to a dominant team performance that oozed confidence and cohesion.
