Caradon Hockey Club ladies section results – Saturday, October 25
WITH the seconds and thirds having the Saturday off, attention was firmly on the first and fourth teams as they looked to pick up points in the West Hockey League.
The first team took on Newquay in Division One South and the rivalry lived up to its reputation in a thrilling, goal-filled encounter.
Newquay struck first, but Caradon responded with determination and sharp passing play that saw the sides level 2-2 at half-time.
With renewed confidence, Caradon pressed on in the second half as four-goal striker Bizzie Jeffery continued her fine form, netting twice more.
Katie Oliver added her name to the scoresheet, and Abbie Ingram looked set to cap her birthday with a goal before Newquay hit back to make it 5-4 and set up a tense finale.
The closing moments saw Newquay win back-to-back short corners, but a superb Helen Delbridge save and a decisive clearance from Ingram secured the win, sparking jubilant celebrations.
It was a gritty, composed performance that marked a return to form for Caradon who now sit sixth on seven points and with a game in-hand which they have this Saturday when they welcome second-placed University of Exeter Fourths who are second.
Meanwhile, in Penryn, the fourths battled both the blustery conditions and a determined Camborne School of Mines Seconds side to claim a hard-fought 2-1 victory in Trelawney Division Two.
After conceding early, Ness Scott intercepted smartly and combined with Amy White for a well-crafted equaliser that shifted the momentum.
Growing in confidence, Caradon executed a textbook short corner routine as Izzy Hedley slotted home the decisive goal past an in-form keeper. The defence stood resolute in the closing stages, ensuring the win and prompting well-earned celebrations at the final whistle.
