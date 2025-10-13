IT WAS a weekend of determination and strong performances for the Caradon men’s sides, with the firsts extending their unbeaten run and the seconds showing real fight in a narrow defeat – combining for an impressive seven goals between them.
The firsts travelled to Bristol to take on fellow unbeaten side Clifton Robinsons Thirds in Division Two South of the West Hockey League, and despite missing several key players, they delivered a commanding 5-1 victory.
The Cornish visitors dominated early play, with relentless pressure finally paying off as Evan Spencer opened the scoring.
Goals from Tyler Walsh and Will Turpin soon followed, with Turpin earning the man of the match award for his sharp finishing and tireless energy.
The second half saw Walsh convert from a penalty corner before Ben Hedley added a fifth with a thunderous reverse hit.
A late consolation from Clifton denied the clean sheet, but it was another statement win for Caradon, who remain the only unbeaten team in their league from three matches and sit two points clear of Bristol and West.
They head up the M5 again on Saturday as they take on Westbury and United Banks at Bristol University’s Coombe Dingle complex (2.30pm).
At Lux Park, the seconds faced a tough Camborne School of Mines side in Piran Division One, battling valiantly but ultimately falling short 4-2.
A standout display from Ben Pennington-Ridge saw him net both of Caradon’s goals – the first a clinical finish following a pinpoint pass from Mike Parkinson, and the second a blistering tomahawk strike.
Defenders Ted Dyer, Isaac North, and Carl Jeffrey were solid at the back, while keeper Joel Tamblyn impressed with several superb saves.
Despite the result, the seconds showed heart and cohesion throughout, proving they have the strength and skill to bounce back.
They are next in action on October 25.
