CARADON’S men’s teams got their league campaigns underway in the West Hockey League with plenty of action and no shortage of goals.
The first team travelled to Shepton Mallet in Division One South and came away with an excellent 5-1 victory.
Despite an early period of pressure from the hosts, Caradon found their rhythm, with Tyler Walsh netting a hat-trick through a mixture of sharp finishing and composed penalty corner play.
Further goals from Ollie Dinnis and Harrison Pollard sealed the result, with a disciplined defensive effort restricting Shepton to a single reply.
It was a statement performance to open the season, marked by composure, teamwork, and attacking flair.
At Lux Park, the seconds put on a scoring masterclass, dispatching Tavistock 12–2.
What started as an even contest quickly shifted as Caradon’s quality shone through.
The goals came thick and fast in the second half, with Jon Pennington-Ridge scoring six, Liam Champion bagging a hat-trick, Fenton Robins adding a brace, and Sam Pennington-Ridge rounding things off. The home side combined strong defensive organisation with incisive counterattacks, producing a ruthless display that underlined the depth of talent within the squad.
The thirds, away to their Ocean City counterparts, battled hard in the first half, reaching the break just 2-0 down.
With ten minutes to play, the scoreline remained at 5-0, but tired legs told in the closing stages as the Plymouth outfitpulled away to inflict a heavy 10-0 defeat.
Despite the result, the performance offered positives, with new and returning players showing glimpses of promise.
Man-of-the-match went to Alfie Brown for his tenacious display, while the group came away knowing there is plenty to build on.
A weekend of mixed fortunes, but with the first and second teams setting the tone, Caradon’s men have signalled their intent for the season.
