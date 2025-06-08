CARADON Hockey Club celebrated their 2024/25 season recently with the annual presentation of awards and celebration event at Kilminorth, near Looe.
The evening recognised outstanding performances, improvements, and contributions across all teams, rounding off a successful season.
The Men’s first team, who won Men’s Division Two South of the West Hockey League without losing a game, saw Ben Reynolds recognised as Most Improved, with Ben Hedley claiming Players' Player as well as the club’s Highest Goal Scorer – a testament to his pivotal role.
In the second team, Jake Horton earned Most Improved, and Ted Dyer received Players' Player.
The team’s strong defensive record also earned them the Best Defence award.
The third team celebrated Edward Trenam-Nash as Most Improved, while Joel Tamblyn was named Players' Player.
Emma Gliddon was awarded Most Improved for the women’s first team and Molly Walsh was recognised by her teammates as Players' Player.
Charlotte Harrison and Helen Manley took home the Most Improved and Players' Player awards respectively for the seconds, while in the thirds, Jess Eldridge was honoured for her improvement, as was Abi Larigo for her peer recognition.
Charlotte Murray was celebrated as the Most Improved in the fourths, with Izzy Hedley winning Players' Player.
Clare Poad received the prestigious Club Person award for her dedication and contributions throughout the season. Julia Eldridge was recognised with the Committee Shield, acknowledging her service to the club's operations and community.
These awards reflect the spirit of teamwork, commitment, and development that underpin Caradon Hockey Club. Congratulations to all winners and nominees for their hard work and dedication throughout the season.
While all league hockey has now finished, Caradon Hockey Club continue to offer Pay and Play hockey on Wednesday evenings until July 9 from 6.45pm at Lux Park.
New members welcome – please contact a member of the club to find out more.
