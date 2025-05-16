Caradon's first and second teams came together following their final against each other which the first team, who are pictured in yellow, won 7-1. Back row from left: Lynn Oxenham, Clare Poad, Clare Mitchell, Bizzie Jeffery, Fleur Worden, Maddie Scott, Neve Hunn, Charlotte Harrison, Natalie Ridgers, Amy Batty, Marcia Burgess, Hannah Bladon, Lauren Gouge and Julia Butterworth. Front row from left: Kerryn Walsh, Emma Gliddon, Jess Berry, Abbie Ingram, Julia Eldridge, Daisy Hunn, Laura Hill, Katie Fear, Helen Delbridge, Libby Walsh, Nicole Harding and Molly Walsh. Picture: Caradon Hockey Club ( Caradon Hockey Club )