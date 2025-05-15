CORNWALL have announced their team for Saturday’s clash with an Exeter Chiefs XV at Sandy Park (2pm).
Although several players are missing from the 40-man squad announced earlier in the week, it is still a strong squad with unsurprisingly the majority coming from National League Two sides Camborne and Redruth.
Both sides have five starters with Launceston, Brunel University, St Austell and Tonbridge Juddians also getting recognition in a side captained by St Austell player-coach Matt Shepherd who lines up at full-back.
In the pack, seven of the eight are from Redruth or Camborne, the exception being Launceston lock Dan Goldsmith.
The backline sees Shepherd’s team-mate Ben Plummer line up on the left wing with former Bude man Duncan Tout on the other side. He plays for Tonbridge Juddians in Kent.
Brunel University’s Josh Pengilly is at scrum-half with Dan Rutter on the outside.
Former Fiji international Josh Matavesi comes up against his former club and he will form a decent midfield pairing alongside Redruth’s Jack Simmons.
CORNWALL: Matt Shepherd (capt, St Austell); Duncan Tout (Tonbridge Juddians), Jack Simmons (Redruth), Josh Matavesi (Camborne), Ben Plummer (St Austell); Dan Rutter (Redruth), Josh Pengilly (Brunel University); Kye Beasley (Camborne), Tom Cowan-Dickie (Redruth), Tyler Gendall (Redruth); Jamie Prisk (Redruth), Dan Goldsmith (Launceston); Adam Hughes (Camborne), Jordan Nicholls (Camborne), Aden Brassington (Camborne).
Replacements: Luke Barnes (Redruth), Luis Powell (Truro), Charlie Short (Launceston), Adam Powell (St Austell), Ben Hancock (Bude), Jack Heazleton (Camborne), Harry Larkins (Camborne), Will Hennessey (Camborne), CJ Boyce (Camborne), Sam James (Redruth), Cam Fogden (Launceston).