AUSTRALIAN forward Hugh Bokenham is heading to the Gallagher Premiership after it was confirmed today that he will join Gloucester Rugby from the Cornish Pirates.
The 23-year-old is one of three new recruits confirmed by the Cherry & Whites, joining Mike Austin and Josh Basham in sealing a move to Kingsholm.
His expected departure is certainly a blow to the Pirates, where he has featured impressively, making 42 appearances in all since arriving in September 2023.
“Hugh has been an incredible performer on the field for us,” said joint head coach for the Pirates, Alan Paver. “ Who’d have thought that young man who came to us from Australia would have bedded in so easily.
“The way he took on the set-piece as he did was impressive, not only embracing it, but he also excelled calling the line-out. His talent has been clear to see on the field, whilst he is also a really good man off it, who has built up a lot of true friendships.
“In his time with us Hugh has been a standout performer, a good leader, and we wish him all the very best.”
Hugh himself commented: “I have loved my time in Cornwall and at the Cornish Pirates. It is a truly special club that has given me many incredible memories and lifelong friends. I’ll be watching and supporting from afar, as the club continues to build!”