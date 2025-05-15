By Tamsyn Chapman-Gunner
CORNWALL Cricket is proud to announce an exciting showcase fixture against Somerset County Cricket Club, set to take place on Sunday, August 4 at Wadebridge Cricket Club (11am).
Gates will open to the public from 9am.
This annual event is part of a national initiative designed to give National Counties teams a unique opportunity to test their skills against First-Class opposition.
Cornwall will take on the challenge of Somerset, bringing top-level cricket action to local fans and offering a thrilling display of talent and competition.
Cornwall Cricket Board managing director Joe Skinner said: “Having Somerset County Cricket Club playing in Cornwall is always a great spectacle, and one where Cornish residents get access to professional cricket.
“We are excited about Cornwall’s best players pitting themselves against the best, but above all we hope to inspire young players to say that playing at this level is possible and we hope to give the spectators a great experience. We welcome working with Wadebridge Cricket Club who have a fantastic cricket playing and spectating environment to truly put on a great day.”
Tickets are now on sale and can be booked online at https://booking.ecb.co.uk/WyOlko
Prices are £10 for adults and £5 for under-18s. Parking is available at the nearby rugby club for £5 per car, payable on arrival. Additional parking can be found in Wadebridge town car parks.
This showcase match forms part of Cornwall Cricket Board’s ongoing commitment to developing and promoting the sport throughout the county.
As the official governing body for cricket in Cornwall, the Board provides opportunities for children and adults aged five and up to get involved, and works in partnership with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to manage the sport’s growth and integrity at a local level.