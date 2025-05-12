Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Six and Seven East round-up – Saturday, May 10
LUCKETT Seconds proved too strong for St Austell Fourths in a high-scoring clash at Chapel Field in Division Six East.
Half centuries from openers Martin Budge (72) and Rob Piper (69), the latter who struck five sixes, was quickly added to by Mike Clements (30) and Adrian Berry (33no) in a score of 259-6.
St Austell included Alan George and Matt Ellison in their side – who were playing with their sons Will and Jack – with all four making impressions.
Alistair Skeet took the huge wicket of Ellison for 43 – with the former first team batsman bowled having faced just 27 balls.
Gareth Clements led the way with the ball for Luckett as he took 3-43 from his ten overs, while Berry (2-32) went at just four an over.
Henry Meacock struck 135 on his Lanhydrock debut as their thirds thrashed Boconnoc Seconds by 73 runs.
The match was moved to Cheesewring’s Golberdon ground, and Meacock made hay, smacking 24 fours in his knock.
He found fine support from Josh Galvin in a 40-over total of 276-7.
Martin Kendall (2-58) and William King (3-73) shared five wickets.
Boconnoc ensured batting points by reaching 203-9 with Paul Crocker (35) and Sam Rule (31no) the best, while Richard Archibald took 3-33.
Leo Harbour made 59 as Menheniot-Looe Thirds saw off Tideford Seconds by 102 runs.
He was the best of a competitive 183 all-out despite Mark Everett (3-37) and Amaro Simpson-Thapa (3-47) sharing six wickets.
Tideford mustered just 81 in reply with both John Cowley and Chris James taking 4-18. Jamie Mitchell was 30 not out.
St Neot Seconds won by seven wickets at Launceston Thirds after dismissing the hosts for just 88.
Malcolm Copplestone was 34 not out in the reply.