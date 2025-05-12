Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Three East round-up – Saturday, May 10
MENHENIOT-LOOE made it two wins from two as they eased past Callington Thirds on Saturday at Liskeard’s Lux Park.
Menheniot batted first and racked up a mammoth 301-8 from their 45 overs with Aussie Findlay Farrell continuing his fine start since joining with 98.
He shared a third wicket stand of 106 with Luke Ripley who made a typically belligerent 71 from just 33 balls which included nine fours and four maximums.
Peter Swinford’s 35 helped Menheniot up and above 300 with many of Cally’s bowlers suffering.
Zak Newton-Jenkins was the pick with 3-26 from his five overs.
Cally mounted a strong reply to finish on 231-5.
Both Tom Neville and Toby Beresford-Power made 37 before the promising Ollie Bennett made a league best 60, which included four sixes as they secured maximum batting points.
Veterans Hugh Rogers (2-24) and Giles Francis (1-21) both miserly nine-over spells.
Menheniot welcome Grampound Road Seconds on Saturday.
Boconnoc were beaten by seven wickets by visiting Launceston.
Opener Rhys Morgans backed up his unbeaten 85 at Roche with 64 and stand-in skipper for the day Jon Niblett 22, but after a middle-order wobble, it needed an unbeaten 39 from Jon Sleep to help them reach 191 all-out. Tommy Davey took a first team best 4-33 for the visitors.
Morgans trapped opener Matt Bloomfield lbw for 13, but a massive stand of 127 between Mark Thomas and Dan Tilley set Launceston on their way.
Thomas was caught off Ryan Greenslade for 42, who later trapped James Dawe lbw, but Tilley continued on his merry way finishing unbeaten on 107 from just 104 balls with 18 fours and a six.
Boconnoc welcome Callington on Saturday as both sides look for their second victory.