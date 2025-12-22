ST AUSTELL have boosted their squad for next summer’s ECB Cornwall Premier League campaign with three signings from overseas.
Sri Lankan batting all-rounder Nadeera Balasooriya replaces fellow countryman Thevindu Dickwella as the overseas player, while Italian youth international Gianluca Longo and South African batsman Rowen Taplin, who are best mates and both 19, also arrive.
Taplin, who is set to bat in the top-order and turns out for Claremont CC, is no stranger to Cornish supporters have been engaged by Callington last year as a passport holder, while Longo is a hard-hitting middle-order batsman and occasional off-spinner who plays his club cricket in South Africa for Cape Town-based Milnerton. His maiden stint in the UK last year in the Shropshire County League saw him score over 600 runs and take 30 wickets for Bomere Heath.
Balasooriya’s arrival comes after the club were unable to re-sign Dickwella due to visa problems.
While Dickwella registered three centuries, he was at times inconsistent, while the left-handed Balasooriya bats in the top four and bowls more than handy right-arm off-spin.
Explaining the signings, first team captain Alex Bone said: “We have decided to go down the route of two UK passport players this year to strengthen our squad as we felt it was the best use of the budget we have for the season.
“Rowen, although he struggled last year, didn’t get many chances up the order and he was one I always felt was a real quality player. I think the best of him is to come and I feel he’ll be amongst the top run-scorers. He showed what he was capable with 64 not out against us last year.
“As for Gianluca, his ball striking is some of the best I’ve seen and he’s got such a high ceiling as a player.
“I hope we get him close to his full potential because it really could be exciting. Gian and Rowen are also really good mates, so it is a no-brainer to get both of these talented players together.”
Bone will also hope that Balasooriya, who plays domestically for Police Sports Club, will be the missing link as they look to cut the gap towards champions Penzance.
The wicket-keeper added: “Nadeera from what I’ve seen and his stats is ‘Mr Consistent’. Excellent with bat and ball and being a gun fielder is all the things you want from your pro, and he has it all.
“He’s going to strengthen our middle-order massively and will complete our spin attack. With Gary (Bone), Libbs (Andrew Libby) and Nadeera, the middle overs should be really tricky for a lot of sides.
“This is even without the likes off Connor Cooke getting going next year as he’s a completely different spinner to the other three.”
Bone stated his ambition to win the title last year before eventually finishing fourth, but feels they should be in the mix.
He said: “I think we are looking as strong as we ever have ahead of next year and we will bat down to nine and have a bowling option for every pitch and scenario.
“I’ve hopefully got one more signing to come soon and if it happens he’s a man that can change any game in a matter of overs which is what we want and to have proper match-winners throughout our side.”
