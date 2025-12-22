Taplin, who is set to bat in the top-order and turns out for Claremont CC, is no stranger to Cornish supporters have been engaged by Callington last year as a passport holder, while Longo is a hard-hitting middle-order batsman and occasional off-spinner who plays his club cricket in South Africa for Cape Town-based Milnerton. His maiden stint in the UK last year in the Shropshire County League saw him score over 600 runs and take 30 wickets for Bomere Heath.