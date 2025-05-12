Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, May 10
WERRINGTON Seconds saw off their Callington counterparts by five wickets to maintain their perfect start.
Cally skipper Rich Brown chose to bat but saw his side never get into their stride as wickets fell throughout.
Ian Searle did much of the damage up top with 3-25 from his nine overs including the big wickets of James Brenton (28) and Nick Parker (7), before Nick Oldaker (3-28) and Sam Smeeth (2-25) took care of the middle and lower order.
Werrington also lost wickets but with the home side sending down a whopping 42 extras in just 22 overs, they were given a huge helping hand.
Opener Ed Walters added 25 which allowed Dan Jenkin (26no), Rob Dymond (25) and skipper Jason Seldon (17no) to knock off the rest.
Luckett are off the mark on their return to the third-tier as they won a high-scoring contest at fellow promoted side St Austell Thirds.
Half-centuries from Ryan Brown (70), George Wilkinson (62no) and Luke Brenton (51) helped them post 269-7 at Wheal Eliza.
On a small ground the hosts weren’t far off, helped by Andrew Bennetts’ 95, but were dismissed for 245 with five balls remaining
James Wilkinson took 3-50 with Andrew Hoskin (2-47) and George Wilkinson (2-53) also chipping in.
Bude were brought down to earth after their opening day success at St Minver by a strong Wadebridge Seconds side who ran out emphatic 145-run winners at Crooklets.
The visitors raced to 43-0 after three overs through Alex Forward (28) and Tom McLachlan, the latter going on to make 90.
The hosts fought back with Matt Mansbridge taking 3-50, but McLachlan and Charlie Ellis (51) rebuilt before Charlie Hawken’s late 21 not out pushed them to 263-7.
Bude’s batting never got started as they crumbled to 118 all-out, nobody making more than Andrew De Rosa’s 18. Hawken completed a good day with 4-25 while Ellis took 2-1 from four overs of off-spin.
Holsworthy had an even tougher afternoon as they went down by ten wickets at St Blazey.
Against a miserly attack, the Trees could only muster 143-9 from their 45 overs with opener Dan Smith adding 48 from 113 balls. Nithin Gowda (2-24), Andrew Thomas (2-16) and Rory Dixon (2-30) all bowled tight nine-over spells.
Nobody bar Smith got going although some late hitting from Guy Beagley (22no off 16) and Lewis Chidley (13) gave them a sniff having been 53-6.
Home openers Rory Dixon and Ben Griffiths both finished unbeaten on 60 and 61 respectively as Holsworthy continue to look for their first victory.
A depleted St Minver proved no match for Lanhydrock who made it two wins from two.
The visitors won the toss and chose to bat, but lost key man Ben Hawken for just 11.
Dean Jeffery struck six fours in his 39, and Jonny Centini added 20 but the rest were blown away as opening bowlers Ben Attfield (4-28) and Christian James (3-20) shared seven wickets.
St Minver dropped opener Amir Khan twice in the opening couple of overs and he made the visitors pay as he almost single-handedly chased down their target of 137.
He struck 12 fours and five sixes in his 84 from 49 balls.
Rob Hawken took the new ball and got some reward with 2-40.