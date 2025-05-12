ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE ROUND-UP – SATURDAY, MAY 10
REDRUTH, Truro and Callington are the only three sides left unbeaten in the top-flight following Saturday’s results.
The game of the day was in West Cornwall as Callington managed to win by just nine runs at St Just.
Cally’s innings was tied down by the home side’s spin attack plus the excellence of Ben Stevens (2-23) as they meandered to 152 all-out in 47.5 overs.
The Greens were well-placed at 113-3 in the 35th over before South African Liam Lindsay departed for 54.
Young spinner Joe Clifton-Griffith (3-19) then produced a remarkable spell to reduce Cally 117-7 as
Chamikara Edirisinghe (2-21) and Lewis Stephens (2-35) also bowled superbly.
Callington gave Cornwall’s Max Tryfonos the new ball and the left-arm spinner almost single-handedly reduced St Just to 57-6, taking 5-21 from ten overs.
Edirisinghe and skipper Gareth May joined forces with the Sri Lankan hitting 52 before falling lbw to Xavie Clarke with 36 needed.
May and Mark Waters added a further 20 before skipper Graham Wagg (3-13) re-introduced himself and he took out the tail including the final wicket of May, stumped for a superb 38.
Redruth’s batsmen enjoyed their day out at Werrington as they chased down the home side’s 264-7.
Adam Hodgson was the star of the home innings an unbeaten 98 after opener John Moon departed for 50.
Seamer Dylan Caddy (1-16 off 7) was the pick of the visiting attack.
Redruth then nailed the chase to perfection.
Openers Toby Whiteford and Toby Stoddard (48) set it up with a stand of 110, and although Whiteford departed for 95, Elliott Stoddard (74no) and Dulash Udayanga (38no) ensured 18 points headed west.
Truro again won on the chase as they defeated much-fancied St Austell by three wickets at Boscawen Park.
The Saints’ top-order failed again as they slipped to 68-7 with Rob Harrison (2-16), Freddie Bose (3-24) and Scott Kellow (2-51) amongst the wicket-takers.
But for the second straight week Alex Bone led from the front, making a fantastic 91 as they recovered to reach 168 all-out. He found useful support from Adam Snowdon (11) and Liam Watson (10).
Truro could afford to take their time and openers Harry Phillips and Wilf Bartlett patiently added 58.
They soon found themselves in a spot of bother at 94-5, Andrew Libby taking 3-44.
Phillips occupied one end for 65 before departing with 26 to get, but Scott Kellow’s 46 not out off just 28 balls was enough.
Penzance fought back superbly to thrash Grampound Road by seven wickets.
The Road reached 69-0, with former St Clare favourite Antony Angove reaching 50 from just 31 balls, but once Alex Lean (16) departed they slipped to 76-5 and 114-6 with Angove eventually going for 71 to Brad Wadlan (3-33).
Chris Willett (22no) and Nathan Keevil (19) helped the Road reach 160 all-out.
Penzance had no trouble knocking that off by the 27th over with openers Christian Purchase (41) and Jack Paull (68no) amongst the runs.
Helston grabbed their first win with a seven-wicket success at Wadebridge who were dismissed for just 154.
Aussie Harry Saunders took 3-35, while Sunny Osmont (2-20) and Steve Jenkin (2-40) were also amongst the wickets.
Elliot Dunnett (2-31) reduced the visitors to 48-2, but half centuries from Billy Taylor (51) and Karl Leathley (52no) ensured a relatively comfortable chase.