Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Four East round-up – Saturday, May 10
DULOE made the short trip to Tideford on Saturday and eventually ran out 15-run winners at the Port Eliot Estate Ground.
Despite an early going over from the pacy Nasrullah Mandozai (4-39), the visitors eventually got themselves up to 182 all-out, mainly thanks to Matt Julian (56), James Oates (20) and an unbeaten 46 from Aaron Conway.
Late wickets fell to be dismissed with Finlay Basterfield taking 3-43.
Tideford’s batsmen again couldn’t get the job done on the chase.
Mandozai completed a fine all-round game with 45, and there were useful contributions from David Lockett (30), Thomas Mitchell (15) and Chris Anderson (26), but wickets fell at regular intervals with the Turpins – William (3-20) and Thomas (3-30) sharing six.
Exactly 550 runs were scored in nearly 90 overs at Menheniot-Looe with the home side’s second team edging out Liskeard by 26 runs.
After slipping to 23-3, Marc Wright’s 64 not out was added to forties from Tom Harris (45), Matt Perrett (45) and Mike Maiden (48) as they were eventually dismissed for 288.
Brijesh Desai took 4-39 from five overs towards the end.
It was all but game over when Liskeard slipped to 98-5 in reply including losing Andrew Ware for 50, but half centuries from Desai (63) and Chris Calfe (70no) helped them reach a healthy 262-6.
Lanhydrock Seconds won a thriller at Newquay Seconds by just 11 runs having posted 199-8.
Alfie Wilson (35), Mark Trudgeon (41) and Nathanael James (30no) got them there before they defended the score despite an unbeaten 101 from Reuben Bartley.
Wilson took 3-45 but a spell of 1-15 off nine overs from Peter Pretorious proved decisive.
St Neot lost by three wickets to visiting Werrington Thirds having been dismissed for 179.