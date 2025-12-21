LISKEARD AND DISTRICT DARTS LEAGUE LATEST
THE fourth round of fixtures in the Handicap League took place on Wednesday, December 17.
In Group One, St Germans brushed off their lowly league form and lead the group following a 3-2 victory over Downderry B who will need to win their final match for an outside chance of making the quarters.
Freathy lost 3-2 to Liskeard Cons to stay bottom, while Pelynt A with a 3-2 result over St Neot, moved up to second to set up a top-of-the-table clash in the last match.
In Group Two, leaders Downderry A, not helped by being a player short, crashed to a 3-2 defeat against Calstock.
In the final match, Downderry take on Menheniot who lost 3-2 to Trewidland. Polbathic had a 4-1 success over Trevelmond but would need a big win and results go their way to stand any chance of progressing to the next round.
With just two points separating the top four teams in Group Three, its wide open as Division One leaders Essa Club lead the group having beat St Dominick B 3-2 for whom Martin Hunn knocked in a 25 break but lost to Nigel Edmonds in the deciding frame.
Pelynt D moved up to fourth with a 4-1 success against Lanreath with Gerry Markwell chipping in with a 26 break. Luckett stay in the Plate zone with a 3-2 win over Pelynt B.
Lerryn's hopes of defending the title took a hit in Group Four as they lost to Dobwalls 3-2 and are four points away from Main area.
Looe Social moved into second with a 3-2 victory over St Dominick A who saw Andrew Pearce knock in an excellent 50 break. However, he lost his frame to James Bull who potted the last few colours.
In the same game, Tony Farrant whipped in a 42 break to level the match, but Jerry Richards sealed the win by beating Ian Hunn in the decider.
The most one-sided result of the week saw Polbathic B (formally Menheniot A) move into fourth after crushing St Ive 5-0.
SCORES: GROUP ONE: St Neot 2-3 Pelynt A (Mark Gregory 69-52 Anthony Maddams; Ian Hawke 48-81 Nigel Talling; Nigel Collins 33-65 Jamie Daniell; Steve Courts 64-54 Chris Mitchell; Mark Story 55-70 John Daniell); Downderry B 2-3 St Germans (Steve Morris 41-61 Mick Dodkins; Brian Stone 65-49 Billy True; Alan Swabey 14-60 Sam Hughes; Dave Trenerry 46-55 Joni Robertson; Mick Crutchley 62-52 Julian True); Liskeard Cons 3-2 Freathy (Dan Marchant 56-68 Simon Deacon; Terry Hooper 87-53 James Edmonds; Rob Simpson 57-34 Dave Nicholls; Mark Snell 38-65 Chris Trick; Russell Hemmings 51-32 Anthony West).
GROUP TWO: Calstock 3-2 Downderry A (Kevin Rich 19-64 Nigel Gilbert; Viv Wilton 47-61 Phil Ormand; Darryl Edmunds was handed a walkover; Ian Rea 58-35 Paul Woodman; Malcolm Floyd 68-22 Richard Broad); Trewidland 3-2 Menheniot (Guy Williams 63-59 John Kelly; Paul Walker 74-62 Geoff Ransom; Robbie Bendelow 32-68 Mike Conbeer; Arthur Thompson 8-65 Nigel Stead; Gary Bendelow 45-37 Jason Smith); Trevelmond 1-4 Polbathic A (Phil Jones 27-65 Richard Baptie; Vanessa Scott 54-62 Mike Warr; Darren O'Shea 63-44 Valighan Delbridge; Mike Scott Snr 47-79 James Bond; Aiden Williams 47-79 Ollie Manley).
GROUP THREE: Luckett 3-2 Pelynt B (Simon Berriman 23-71 Ethan Kit; Ivan Judd 51-64 Andy Gallantry; Danny Hobbs 67-46 Phil Hearnden; Andrew Pengelly 64-40 Oliver Rounsevell; Aldon Livingston 58-50 Tim Treeby); Pelynt D 4-1 Lanreath (Gerry Markwell (26) 67-57 Tom Marjoram; Darrell Hidson 41-57 Andrew Facey; Keith Armitage 53-42 Mark Facey; Richard Coombes 60-54 Michael Haley; Johnny Gascoigne 71-57 Darren Coysh); St Dominick B 2-3 Essa Club (Peter Tancock 22-55 Mark Summerfield; Adrian Olver 72-65 Adrian Tomkies; Martyn Searle 43-71 Simon Clarke; Darren Hunn 63-41 Dan Billing; Martin Hunn (25) 37-53 Nigel Edmonds).
GROUP FOUR: Polbathic B 5-0 St Ive (Anita Ivey 42-30 Callum Bunkum; Adrian Cocks 70-60 Adrian James; James Ivey 67-63 Chris Perring; Darren Worden (30) 68-55 Liam Bunkum; Steve Cocks 40-35 Ivan Hancocks); St Dominick A 2-3 Looe Social (Andrew Pearce (50) 91-92 James Bull; Martin Pitcher 23-58 Darran Lock; Kevin Steed 75-33 Neil Marshall; Tony Farrant (42) 77-34 Matt Vessey; Ian Hunn 2-50 Jerry Richards); Lerryn 2-3 Dobwalls (James Stevens 64-25 Andy Cole; Roger Hawken 18-53 Wayne Paffey; Will Waters 23-60 Roger Mitchell; Chris Langmaid 60-65 Tony Dodd; Andrew Boraston 66-60 Gavin Hughes).
