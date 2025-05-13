CORNWALL have named their 40-man squad for Saturday’s friendly with an Exeter Chiefs XV and the upcoming Bill County Championship campaign.
The Black and Gold are looking to secure a return to Twickenham having missed out last year and get their season started when they welcome Kent to Redruth next Saturday (2pm).
Before then Cornwall visit an Exeter Chiefs side at Sandy Park as part of their preparations with a kick-off time of 2pm. Tickets are £10 and £5 for concessions.
The Cornwall squad unsurprisingly has a strong Camborne element to it. They narrowly missed out on promotion from National League Two (West) and have 14 representatives, which is six more than the next best provided by league rivals and neighbours Redruth.
Regional One South West outfits St Austell and Launceston each have four players selected. Truro, Falmouth, Bude and Wadebridge Camels also have representatives, while Cornishmen Hugo Culverhouse, Duncan Tout and Pat Walton are picked despite living and playing up country.
The trip to the Chiefs will also see over 100 Cornish children take part in the Exeter Chiefs Children’s Activities and Coaching Experience as they get to watch the ‘Captain’s Run’ before the Chiefs’ Gallagher Premiership trip to Harlequins on Sunday, as well as getting a one-hour coaching session, form a guard of honour for both sets of players, and take part in a half-time lap around the pitch
Steve Murley, Chairman of the Cornwall Rugby Football Union, said, “This is a great day for Cornish rugby, not only for this fixture, but for the opportunity of our clubs youngsters to have an Exeter Chiefs experience whilst watching their own Cornish players, so we jumped at the chance.
“We want as many Cornish people as possible to play rugby and these youngsters will take away some brilliant memories of the day. We hope this will inspire them as they begin their rugby journey.”
FORWARDS (Camborne unless stated): Luke Barnes (Redruth), Kye Beasley, Aiden Brassington, Tom Cowan-Dickie (Redruth), Hugo Culverhouse (Tonbridge Juddians), Rohan Ewels (Falmouth), Kyle Felton (Devonport Services), Tyler Gendall (Redruth), Dan Goldsmith (Launceston), Ben Hancock (Bude), Jack Heazleton, Brad Howe, Adam Hughes, Jordan Nicholls, Edd Pascoe (Redruth), Adam Powell (St Austell), Luis Powell (Truro), Ben Priddey, Jamie Prisk (Redruth), Dec Prowse (Truro), Sam Rodman, Charlie Short (Launceston), Pat Walton (Barnes).
BACKS (Camborne unless stated): Archie Bees (St Austell), CJ Boyce, Jack Counter (Wadebridge Camels), Alex Ducker, Cam Fogden (Launceston), Will Hennessey, Sam James (Redruth), Liam Jolly, Harry Larkins, Josh Matavesi, Josh Pengelly (Brunel University), Ben Plummer (St Austell), Dan Rutter (Redruth), Matt Shepherd (St Austell), Jack Simmons (Redruth), Jack Statton (Launceston/Cardiff Met), Duncan Tout (Tonbridge Juddians).