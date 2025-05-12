Saturday, May 10 - Football
Cornwall Senior Cup, Final: Falmouth Tn 1 St Austell 0.
St Piran League, Premier East: North Petherwin 1 Foxhole Stars 1, Polperro 2 Launceston 0.
Division One East: Looe Tn 3 Lifton 1, Pensilva v Boscastle - Post, St Minver 2 Kilkhampton 3, Torpoint Ath 6 Roche 0.
Division One West: Camborne SoM 1 Ludgvan 1, Illogan RBL 1 St Day 4, Threemilestone v St Ives Tn - Post.
Division Two West: Lanner 5 Stithians 1, Probus 2 Lizard Argyle 3.
Division Three West: St Just 2 RNAS Culdrose 4.
Division Four West: Chacewater 1 Newlyn Non-Ath 1, Falmouth Ath 1 Troon 2, Lizard Argyle 8 Storm 1.
Sunday, May 11 - Football
SW Regional Womens League, Premier Division: Sherborne Tn v Torquay Utd - Post, St Austell 2 Bishops Lydeard 6.
Division One South: Saltash Utd 1 Helston Ath 1.
Cornwall Women’s League, Premier Division: Bodmin 5 Redruth Utd 4, St Dennis 1 Wadebridge Tn 2.
Division One: Biscovey v Kilkhampton and Kilkhampton v Biscovey (Kilkhampton home and away walkover), Padstow Utd 3 Ludgvan 4, Penryn 1 Wendron Utd 3.
Masons Kings League Cup: St Agnes 7 RNAS Culdrose 1.
Division Two Cup: St Buryan 5 St Agnes 6.
Saturday, May 10 - Cricket
Cornwall Cricket League, Premier Division: Penzance (161-3) beat Grampound Road (160) by 7 wickets, St Just (143) lost to Callington (152) by 9 runs, Truro (169-7) beat St Austell (168) by 3 wickets, Wadebridge (154) lost to Helston (155-3) by 7 wickets, Werrington (264-7) lost to Redruth (265-2) by 8 wickets.
County Division One: Beacon (57-0) beat Falmouth (55) by 10 wickets, Paul (205-6) beat Camborne (155) by 50 runs, Roche (174) lost to Newquay (175) by 1 run, St Austell 2 (154-3) beat Perranporth (152) by 7 wickets, St Erme (201-6) lost to Hayle (203-5) by 5 wickets.
Division Two East: Bude (118) lost to Wadebridge 2 (263-7) by 145 runs, Callington 2 (145) lost to Werrington 2 (147-5) by 5 wickets, Lanhydrock (140-3) beat St Minver (136) by 7 wickets, St Blazey (147-0) beat Holsworthy (143-9) by 10 wickets.
Division Two West: Camborne 2 (221-8) lost to St Just 2 (225-5) by 5 wickets, Constantine (244) lost to Mount Hawke & Porthtowan (338-8) by 94 runs, Helston 2 (247-5) lost to Penzance 2 (256-8) by 9 runs, Stithians (89-3) beat Mullion (85) by 7 wickets, Wendron (201-8) lost to St Ives (204-6) by 4 wickets.
Division Three East: Boconnoc (191) lost to Launceston (192-3) by 7 wickets, Callington 3 (231-5) lost to Menheniot/Looe (302-8) by 71 runs, Grampound Road 2 (238) lost to South Petherwin (239-9) by 1 wicket, Saltash (268) beat Roche 2 (257-7) by 11 runs, Tintagel (280-7) beat Ladock (192) by 88 runs.
Division Three West: Hayle 2 (105) lost to Barripper (140) by 35 runs, Ludgvan (308-3) beat Veryan (130-10) by 178 runs, Mount Ambrose (156) lost to Gulval (261-8) by 105 runs, Perranporth 2 (205) lost to Truro 2 (216-5) by 11 runs, Redruth (239-9) beat Perranworthal (200-4) by 39 runs.
Division Four East: Menheniot/Looe 2 (288-8) beat Liskeard (262-6) by 26 runs, Newquay 2 (188-9) lost to Lanhydrock 2 (199-8) by 11 runs, St Neot Taverners (179) lost to Werrington 3 (183-7) by 3 wickets, St Stephen (248-9) lost to St Blazey 2 (252-6) by 4 wickets, Tideford (167) lost to Duloe (182) by 15 runs.
Division Four West: Camborne 3 (225-7) beat Crofty/Holman (223) by 3 wickets, Falmouth 2 (114) beat St Erme 2 (74) by 40 runs, Mullion 2 (257-6) beat Paul 2 (181-5) by 76 runs, Rosudgeon & Kenneggy (272-8) beat St Just 3 (220-9) by 52 runs, St Gluvias (159) beat Redruth 3 (127) by 32 runs.
Division Five East: Gunnislake (128) lost to Newquay 3 (143) by 15 runs, Holsworthy 2 (123) lost to Wadebridge 3 (334-5) by 211 runs, Launceston 2 (106) lost to Buckland Monachorum (107-0) by 10 wickets, Pencarrow (81-10) lost to Grampound Road 3 (205-8) by 124 runs, St Minver 2 (189) lost to Gorran (248-7) by 59 runs.
Division Five West: Perranarworthal 2 (152) lost to Beacon 2 (158) by 6 runs, St Day (164) lost to Helston 3 (243-8) by 79 runs, St Newlyn East (155-7) beat Leedstown (153-9) by 3 wickets, Troon (193-8) beat Gerrans (74) by 119 runs, Truro 3 (227-5) beat Mount Ambrose 2 (99) by 128 runs..
Division Six East: Ladock 2 (171-5) lost to Bude 2 (262-9) by 91 runs, Luckett 2 (259-6) beat St Austell 4 (210-6) by 49 runs, South Petherwin 2 (134) lost to St Stephen 2 (135-6) by 4 wickets, Werrington 4 (176-9) lost to Bugle (179-7) by 3 wickets.
Division Six West: Barripper 2 (261-9) beat Falmouth 3 (258) by 1 wicket, Gulval 2 (209-4) lost to Stithians 2 (212-0) by 10 wickets, Hellesveor (179-6) lost to Mawnan (180-4) by 6 wickets, Mount Hawke & Porthtowan 2 (161-7) beat Constantine 2 (159) by 3 wickets, Praze (125) lost to Ludgvan 2 (127-2) by 8 wickets.
Division Seven East: Buckland Monachorum 2 (136) lost to Tintagel 2 (146) by 10 runs, Lanhydrock 3 (276-7) beat Boconnoc 2 (203-9) by 73 runs, Launceston 3 (88) lost to St Neot Taverners 2 (89-3) by 7 wickets, Menheniot/Looe 3 (183) beat Tideford 2 (81) by 102 runs.
Division Seven Central: Falmouth 4 (124-8) beat St Stephen 3 (123) by 1 wicket, Foxhole (240-9) beat Perranporth 3 (195-8) by 45 runs, Mawnan 2 (95-10) lost to St Erme 3 (305-5) by 210 runs, Perranarworthal 3 (132) beat Truro 4 (126-5) by 6 runs.
Division Seven West: Porthleven (117-1) beat Camborne 4 (114) by 9 wickets, Redruth 4 v Penzance 3 – Penzance conceded, St Just 4 (125-3) beat Rosudgeon & Kenneggy 2 (121) by 7 wickets.
Sunday, May 11 - Cricket
NCCA Trophy, Group Three: Cornwall (118) lost to Devon (214-8) by 96 runs.
Saturday, May 10 - Rugby
Championship: Ampthill 33 Bedford Blues 36, Cornish Pirates 26 Hartpury 17, Doncaster 38 Coventry 24, Ealing Trailfinders 41 Chinnor 5, London Scottish 60 Cambridge 33.
Counties 1 South Shield, Semi-Final: St Ives 23 Gordon League 26.
Counties 2 Championship, Semi-Final: Saltash 17 Old Elthamians 22.
Cornwall Clubs Vase, Semi-Final: Hayle 12 v Camborne SoM.
Senior Cup, Final: Redruth II 22 Camborne Crusaders 12.
Shield, Final: St Austell Sinners 57 Saltash II 5.
Vase, Final: Falmouth II 33 Bude II 35.
Sunday, May 11 - Rugby
Jason Leonard Cup: Cornwall 33 Somerset 33.