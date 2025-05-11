It was a far cry from last year’s classic between the two which Town came back in the most dramatic of circumstances to win 3-2, but Westgarth, who saw his side secure promotion to Step Four for the first time in their history last season when they saw off Clevedon Town in the Western League Premier Division play-off final, has seen his side overcame a hectic end to the league campaign to finish comfortably ninth in Southern League Division One South.