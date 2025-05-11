FALMOUTH manager Andy Westgarth admitted it was ‘won by a bit of magic’ as Town retained their Cornwall Senior Cup crown on Saturday by seeing off St Austell 1-0 at Newquay.
Rubin Wilson’s early header proved the difference in a game bereft of many chances as the Bickland Park outfit rounded off another remarkable season by adding to their silverware collection in front of their adoring F-Troop.
It was a far cry from last year’s classic between the two which Town came back in the most dramatic of circumstances to win 3-2, but Westgarth, who saw his side secure promotion to Step Four for the first time in their history last season when they saw off Clevedon Town in the Western League Premier Division play-off final, has seen his side overcame a hectic end to the league campaign to finish comfortably ninth in Southern League Division One South.
But it was much closer to home where they ended the season as a huge crowd of 1,177 – many of whom made the short trip up to the north Cornwall coast – that went home delighted for the second successive season.
Westgarth said: ““It wasn’t a classic but it was won with a bit of magic, Olly Walker and Rubin providing that.
“We have learnt a lot from our debut season in Southern League and did what we had to do to win and see the game out.
“I’m proud of the group. From the relegation zone on Christmas Day to ninth and Senior Cup winners is a testament to their commitment, loyalty and ability to deal with everything thrown at them.
“I’m looking forward to the break as before we know it we have to do it all again.”
St Austell were also in the Western League for the firs time ever this term and comfortably survived to finish in mid-table, but Saturday’s performance of his own side and referee Steve Swan didn’t go down well with boss Chris Knight.
He said: “It was a terrible game of football to be brutally honest and credit to Falmouth they do what they do, find a way to win.
“I’m disappointed more that we didn’t play how we can to be honest rather than the outcome because if we’d been anything like it I think we’d have won; we weren’t and we didn’t and that’s the bottom line I’m afraid.
“I can’t fault any of my lads for their effort, they were so desperate for it and if anything I think maybe a little too much as we seemed very nervous and made stupid, basic mistakes which we haven’t been making, but there we go.”
He went on: “Last year killed us as we were so good and lost; this time to be honest it’s just disappointing that we played poorly more than being gutted about it.
“There is no worse feeling than just not showing yourselves in a final, anyone can get beat but we are just annoyed we didn’t play well.
“I just think it got to us a bit and we let ourselves down slightly in that respect. I’m disappointed with the ref but that’s just sour grapes really, he was poor for both sides to be honest so it is what it is. Congratulations to Westy and his team.”