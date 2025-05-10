ECB Cornwall Premier League preview – Saturday, May 10
ROUND two of the competition sees plenty of stories as five sides look to keep up their momentum from the opening day.
One will likely go at Truro as they welcome St Austell, the Saints fresh off a superb three-run success over champions Penzance.
Truro won by three wickets at Helston and name an unchanged team, while the Saints show just one alteration.
Opening batsman Connor Cooke is unavailable and replaced by Matt Lloyd. Steve Raven could be set for a pinch-hitter role at the top.
TRURO: Harry Phillips, Jack Williams, Charlie Kent (capt), Ted Phillips, Akhilesh Sahani, Adam Price, Wilf Bartlett (wkt), Scott Kellow, Rob Harrison, Freddie Bose, Aswin Philip Varghese.
ST AUSTELL: Steve Raven, Andrew Libby, Dan Jarman, Thevindu Dickwella, Alex Bone (capt, wkt), Mike Bone, Gary Bone, Adam Snowdon, Ben Sleeman, Matt Lloyd, Liam Watson.
CALLINGTON have stated their ambition to push for the title and they face the ever-awkward trip down to St Just.
The eight-time champions may not be the all-conquering force they once were, but are still a tough side to beat and this week have Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Chamikara Edirisinghe back for a third summer.
All-rounder Phil Nicholas and second team captain Jamie Semmens also come in.
Cally make one alteration as Jack Greening makes his debut in place of seamer Spencer Whatley.
ST JUST: Lewis Stephens, Neil Curnow, Justin Stephens, Ellis May, Philip Nicholas, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Gareth May (capt), Jamie Semmens, Mark Waters, Ben Stevens, Joe Clifton-Griffith.
CALLINGTON: Aidan Libby, Liam Lindsay, Max Tryfonos, Xavier Clarke, Graham Wagg (capt), Rowen Taplin, Jack Greening, Mohammed Danyaal, Joe White (wkt), Ben Ellis, Harry Sawyers.
CHAMPIONS Penzance will look to take their frustration out of losing against St Austell when they welcome promoted Grampound Road.
With no overseas player yet in the country, skipper Brad Wadlan names an unchanged team, while the Road are without hard-hitting opener Dave Hoskings and Jack Mingo.
PENZANCE: Christian Purchase, Jack Paull, Nic Halstead-Cleak (wkt), Brad Wadlan (capt), Charlie Sharland, Grant Stone, Tommy Sturgess, Josh Croom, Jonny Ludlam, Tom Dinnis, Charlie Hearn.
GRAMPOUND ROAD: Antony Angove, Alex Lean, Chris Roberts, Ravi Karunarathna, Tom Orpe (capt), Harry Gregory (wkt), Chris Willett, Lewis Sanders, David Neville, Tom Fox-Dean, Nathan Keevil.
WERRINGTON’S batting struggled last week at Callington as they were dismissed for just 132 having been 100-3, and they will face another spin test when Redruth head up to Ladycross.
The Reds eased to a ten-wicket victory on the same ground last term, so the hosts will need to be aware of the challenge.
Werrington captain Nick Lawson is able to bring back Ben Smeeth, Sam Hockin and George Rickard with Tom Lyle, Zander Zambuni and Jordan Duke dropping out.
Redruth skipper Piran Kent has the luxury of naming an unchanged side from the one that defeated St Just by six wickets in their opener.
WERRINGTON: John Moon, Ben Smeeth, George Rickard, Thulina Dilshan, Mark Gribble, Adam Hodgson, Ben Jenkin, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Dan Barnard, Sam Hockin, Mark Taskis.
REDRUTH: Toby Whiteford, Toby Stoddard, Elliott Stoddard, Dulash Udayanga, Peter Howells (wkt), Lloyd Brock, Piran Kent (capt), Ellis Whiteford, Justin Beaton, Craig Johnson, Dylan Caddy.
JAMES Turpin enjoyed a fine day out at Grampound Road last week and will hope for a repeat as Wadebridge entertain Helston at Egloshayle Park.
The 2023 title-winning captain struck 10 fours and nine sixes as they posted 263-8 before going on to win by 99 runs.
The Swans have former Cornwall batsman Matt Rowe and wicket-keeper Fred Wilkinson back as Tom McLachlan and Tom Clarke drop down to the seconds.
Helston have been left frustrated by their attempts to get Yuvraj Sharma registered by the League Management Committee and will have to do without an overseas player for the second straight week.
Blues skipper Dan Jenkin makes one change as Will Jenkin comes in for Matt Jilbert as Billy Taylor takes the gloves. Somerset’s Lewis Goldsworthy is included once more.
WADEBRIDGE: Matt Robins, Lachlan Crump, Matt Rowe, Callum Wilson, James Turpin, Charlie McLachlan, Kelvin Snell (capt), Freddie Wilkinson (wkt), Tom Wood, Matt Lawrence, Elliot Dunnett.
HELSTON: Dan Jenkin (capt), Billy Taylor (wkt), Lewis Goldsworthy, Karl Leathley, Steve Jenkin, Mark Jenkin, Sunshine Osmont, Harry Saunders, Will Jenkin, Ryan Tonkin, Brad Bury.