Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East preview – Saturday, May 10
FOR the second straight week it will be a Callington versus Werrington game at Moores Park, with this Saturday’s helping being the battle of the second teams.
Both sides won their openers last week and with both teams likely to be in the top half at the very least, these games are always important.
Callington make two alterations from the four-wicket success at Holsworthy.
Match-winner Matt Shepherd is recalled to the first team for the trip to St Just after his 78, while opening bowler Alex Mortimore, who took 3-33 in Devon, is unavailable.
Batsman Nick Parker makes a return to take Shepherd’s spot at three with young seamer Spencer Whatley dropping down to replace Mortimore.
Werrrington had a selection headache with three players being dropped to the firsts, while the available-again Leo McDonnell and Hugh Tomkinson, usually regulars in the seconds, are in the thirds.
Batsmen Tom Lyle and Zander Zambuni boost the top-order and Jordan Duke will likely open the bowling in place of Tyler May who has a bad shoulder. Lee Houghton and Dan Warring are the others to drop out.
CALLINGTON SECONDS: Jack Greening, James Brenton, Nick Parker, Blake Tancock, Rich Brown (capt), Peter Tancock, James Moon (wkt), Ben Alford, Ryan Hodge, Spencer Whatley, Harvey Poad.
WERRINGTON SECONDS: Ed Walters (wkt), Rob May, Tom Lyle, Zander Zambuni, Jason Seldon (capt), Rob Dymond, Dan Jenkin, Ian Searle, Jordan Duke, Sam Smeeth, Nick Oldaker.
ST BLAZEY won a high-scoring thriller at Luckett by eight runs having racked up 249-8, and bolster their batting for their home date with Holsworthy as Alex Sparrow replaces bowler Steve Gilks.
The Trees travel without all-rounder Aiden Gerry, but Dan Smith is back in contention and adds a much-needed seam option as does second team skipper Ryan Bridgman who comes in for the unavailable Jack May.
ST BLAZEY: Ben Griffiths (capt), Rory Dixon, Matt Bennetts, Ruhann Brenner, Alex Sparrow, Paul Carne (wkt), Josh Carne, Riley Carne, Angus Harley, Nithin Gowda, Andy Thomas.
HOLSWORTHY: Chris Pomeroy (wkt), Dan Smith, Noah Pigdon, Rory Piper, Ryan Walter (capt), Sam Stacey, Brendan Harris, Ryan Bridgman, Lewis Chidley, Guy Beagley, Graham Wild.
THE two promoted sides – St Austell Thirds and Luckett – meet at Wheal Eliza looking to get off the mark.
The Saints had Werrington in trouble at 121-7 before being emphatically beaten, while Luckett ran St Blazey close.
The Saints are bolstered by the inclusions of batsman Oli Sleeman, all-rounder Jon Grey and left-arm spinner Angus Fosten, who will all add some much-needed experience to the side.
Luckett are also strengthened with skipper Andrew Hoskin and a league debut for off-spinner George Wilkinson who joins his brothers Henry and James at Chapel Field.
Leion Cole and Dan Pearce are both unavailable.
ST AUSTELL THIRDS: Andrew Bennetts, Matt Nile, Oli Sleeman, Stuart Wilder, Jon Grey, Tom Mallet (wkt), Henry Johnson, Kieren Nile, James Higman, Nick Matthews (capt), Angus Fosten.
LUCKETT: Ryan Brown, Luke Brenton, Toby May, Andrew Hoskin (capt), Henry Wilkinson (wkt), James Wilkinson, Adam Piper, Marc Brown, George Wilkinson, Jonny Hoskin, Mark Southcott.
BUDE’S batsmen got off to a fine start as they won by five wickets at St Minver and they welcome a Wadebridge Seconds looking to bounce back from their opening day reversal to Lanhydrock.
Bude are missing captain Warren Rumble which means a slight reshuffle of the order, while Harry Dymond takes the gloves in his place.
All-rounder Matt Williams returns to a side with plenty of bowling options.
Wadebridge’s batting is strengthened by the inclusion of Tom McLachlan and the hard-hitting Alex Forward, while exciting young spinner Tom Clarke joins McLachlan in dropping down.
Like Bude, skipper Paul Menhenick will have a plethora of options available with the ball, although that’s never a bad thing at Crooklets.
BUDE: Wayne Adams, Richard Dymond, Matt Whitefield, James Turner, Harry Dymond (wkt), Matt Williams, Andrew De Rosa, David Sillifant, Matt Mansbridge (capt), Brett Hunter, Mark Whitefield.
WADEBRIDGE SECONDS: Tom McLachlan, Alex Forward (wkt), Tom Clarke, Ross McLachlan, Alek Gill, Paul Menhenick (capt), Charlie Ellis, Charlie Hawken, Joe Wilson, Ollie Bate, Steve Gunner.
LANHYDROCK have stated their ambition to be pushing towards the top and they have started well by winning at Wadebridge and then seeing off St Blazey in the Hawkey Cup on Wednesday night.
Skipper Jamie Eldridge is able to bring in Jamie Taylor, Mike Horne and Wednesday’s batting hero Ryan Butler to bolster the batting from the side that won at Egloshayle Park, although Butler’s superb 40 off 15 balls at Blazey turned the momentum in their favour.
St Minver failed to defend 246 against Bude, but did set up a Hawkey Cup quarter-final at Wadebridge by seeing off one-league lower Tintagel on Wednesday night.
They chased down 125 just three wickets down and will hope to take that momentum into the short trip across the A389.
However, they are missing a number of players, including all-rounder Antony Ash and seamer Ross Keast. One bit of good news is former Newquay spinner Matt Hartnett debuts.
LANHYDROCK: Jamie Eldridge (capt), Luke Buckland, Jamie Taylor, Amir Khan (wkt), Ben Attfield, Mike Horne, Ryan Butler, Christian James, Rowan Evans, Jacob Eldridge, Brian Barnicoat.
ST MINVER: Ben Hawken, Reece Thompson, Jonny Centini (capt), Dean Jeffery, Rob Hawken, Matt Hartnett, Sam Hocking, Charlie Edwards, Andy Rathborne (wkt), Phil Williams, Kai Macauley.