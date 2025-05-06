The Duchy reply got off to a poor start as they slipped to 19-3 inside eight overs with Karl Leathley, Alfie MacDonald and MacVicar all back in the pavilion after being dismissed by Andy Rishton (3-15 off 6), and although Tryfonos (34) and Paul Smith (42) took the score to 95-4, Tryfonos’ departure saw another mini-collapse to 124-7.