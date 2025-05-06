By David Sillifant
CORNWALL’S cricketers endured a tough Bank Holiday weekend as they lost their away double-header in the NCCA Trophy.
First up was a trip to Tring Park Cricket Club on Sunday to take on Buckinghamshire, but a poor performance with the bat ensured they were never really in the game.
Cornwall skipper Paul Smith won the toss and chose to make first use of the surface, but after openers Max Tryfonos and Somerset’s Lewis Goldsworthy added 28, wickets fell at regular intervals to be dismissed for 133 with only Graham Wagg (29) and Smith (21) passing twenty. Opening bowler Edward Bragg took 5-22.
In reply, Cornwall had a glimmer with Bucks 72-3 and opener Danny Chapman out for 37, but former Netherlands international Alexei Kervezee guided the hosts home with an unbeaten 40, that despite 4-28 from Callington’s recent recruit, Tryfonos.
Cornwall then made the short trip down to Slough on Monday to take on much-fancied Berkshire who batted the Duchy out of the game in posting 256 all-out.
Berkshire got off to a flyer through openers Rhys Lewis and Johnny Connell with Lewis first to go for 47, lbw to Ben Ellis with the score at 87.
Cornwall fought back to reduce the hosts to 138-5, which included a superb caught and bowled from Wagg, but while the rest struggled, Connell’s dominance with the bat continued through until the 47th over before he finally departed for 120.
The pick of the Cornwall bowlers was off-spinner Ellis Whiteford with 2-28 from his ten overs, while Will MacVicar (3-62) and Wagg (3-46) took three apiece.
The Duchy reply got off to a poor start as they slipped to 19-3 inside eight overs with Karl Leathley, Alfie MacDonald and MacVicar all back in the pavilion after being dismissed by Andy Rishton (3-15 off 6), and although Tryfonos (34) and Paul Smith (42) took the score to 95-4, Tryfonos’ departure saw another mini-collapse to 124-7.
The end came at 194 as Ellis Whiteford edged Sturgess, who took 3-28 from eight overs, through to wicket-keeper Dan Lincoln.
It means Cornwall are all but out of contention to qualify before Sunday’s final group game against cross-Tamar rivals Devon at Redruth (11am).
They sit bottom of the table on two points from their three outings, and although four sides are on two, both Buckinghamshire and Devon have a game in-hand.
Reflecting on both games, Cornwall skipper Smith said: “It’s been a tough weekend for the lads against two very good sides.
“We let ourselves down with the bat against Bucks. Only scraping together 133 was never going to be enough unfortunately and having bowled very well against Berkshire, early wickets meant we fell short with the bat again.
“We have a lot of talent in the side so it has been frustrating to come out of this weekend with two losses. The boys know we have to stand up and take ownership of our mistakes and go again. Hopefully we can stand up and be counted against our local rivals on Sunday.”