IT proved to be a mixed start to the new Cornwall Cricket League season for Saltash’s two senior teams.
Justin Hemmings’ first team made the short trip to Menheniot-Looe, where they went down by 29 runs in their Division Three East encounter at Fourgates.
Put into bat by Hemmings, the home side got off to a solid start with Australian Findlay Farrell and Reuben Coleman putting on 87 for the opening wicket, before the latter was run out by Tobias Palmer.
Farrell, however, continued to dominate proceedings on his way to an excellent 123, which included 14 fours and three sixes. Pete Nance added 30 more as the home side posted 232 for seven from their 45 overs.
Pick of the Saltash bowling was newcomer Ben Hutson, who finished with 3-19 from four overs.
In reply, Huw Williams led the Saltash charge as he top scored with 77 before he was trapped leg before by Pete Doyle, who posted figures of 3-42, while Alex Caddy took 2-17. There was also a decent knock of 35 from Sam Renfree.
All-rounder James Blackmore started his season on a high note by slamming a superb 124 from 75 balls in his side’s total of 312 for seven against Werrington’s fourth XI.
He shared a 60-run partnership with Mark Stevens (55) for the fourth wicket, while youngster Josh Gue hit an excellent 32 not out on his debut.
Grace Kirby and Jonathan Conway both took two wickets apiece for the visitors, who in reply never really troubled the scoreboard in their chase.
Skipper Ian Wills was the pick of their batsmen with an excellent 83 before he was run out by Gue – and there was a quickfire 27 from wicketkeeper Tyler Westlake.
However, Werrington were always well behind the run-rate as the Ashes collected a wicket apiece for Andy Dore, Jim Matthews and Duncan Nobes.