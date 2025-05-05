By Stephen Lees
BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE DIVISION FIVE EAST
Grampound Road III 147, Gunnislake 149-3.
A GUNNISLAKE side missing several key players got their campaign off to a winning start with a seven-wicket success at Grampound Road Thirds.
After the visitors won the toss, Grampound Road set off with intent, but a long hop in the third over saw Emery crash the ball to cover, where loan player Joshy Daniel held a good catch above his head.
Gunni captain Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah, with pace and variety, and Lee Roberts, swinging the ball down the hill, reined things in as Grampound Road sought to regroup. Roberts was next on the scorecard, with two batsmen clean bowled attempting to hit the wrong ball. In between, Dinesh took an acrobatic caught and bowled and Gunnislake were on top with Grampound struggling on 39-4.
Just before halfway James Boundy was introduced into the attack with his naggingly accurate off-spin bowling, but with part-timers at the other, boundaries came with abandon.
But Boundy chipped away at the other, using the full and straight ball to devastating effect as the hosts slipped to 87-7.
The experienced Ian Osborne arrived to support Tom Gurney and a brief recovery ensued before Boundy bowled Osborne for 19 and trapped Gurney lbw for 47.
One over later the innings was over, with Grampound Road all-out for 147, with Boundy taking 5-27 from 8.3 overs.
The Gunnislake reply started swiftly as 27 came off the first two overs.
Sam Graber was in fine form, straight driving full balls but also punching short balls through the covers off his back foot.
Ian Osborne brought a measure of control and chipped in with 3-11, but there was no stopping Graber (64no), who along with a brisk 26 not out from Kevin Beare, saw Gunnislake home in the 27th over.