Gunni captain Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah, with pace and variety, and Lee Roberts, swinging the ball down the hill, reined things in as Grampound Road sought to regroup. Roberts was next on the scorecard, with two batsmen clean bowled attempting to hit the wrong ball. In between, Dinesh took an acrobatic caught and bowled and Gunnislake were on top with Grampound struggling on 39-4.