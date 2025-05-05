Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East and Three East round-up – Saturday, May 3
CALLINGTON Seconds are amongst the favourites for promotion and they started with a four-wicket success at Holsworthy.
The home side’s innings never gained any momentum as Alex Mortimore claimed 3-33 to leave the Trees in strife at 56-4.
They did recover admirably to post 192-7 as firstly Jack May dug in for 25 before Sam Stacey (43no), Brendan Harris (13) and Guy Beagley (18no) provided the acceleration.
Cally opened up with Jack Greening following his winter move from Holsworthy and he made 25 before falling to Beagley.
But it was another former Stanhope Park favourite that proved the difference as Matt Shepherd smashed 78 from 63 balls.
A late wobble saw the hosts muster some extra bowling points as Aussie Noah Pigdon (2-35) and skipper Ryan Walter (2-33) took a brace apiece.
Promoted Luckett were beaten in a high-scoring thriller by much-fancied St Blazey at the Chapel Field.
Both innings followed a similar pattern with hefty top-order runs followed by a flurry of late wickets.
Blazey knocked up 249-8 from their 45 overs after winning the toss.
New captain Ben Griffiths led the way with 77 with further contributions from Rory Dixon (25), Matt Bennetts (48) and South African Ruhann Brenner (43).
Leion Cole had the fine figures of 3-28, while Mark Southcott (1-28) and James Wilkinson (2-44) were also effective.
Ryan Brown and debutant Toby May both made 48 either side of opener Luke Brenton’s 76, but it was former Luckett paceman Angus Harley that got the job done as his 4-32 slowed the hosts down.
Nithin Gowda (2-41) and Rory Dixon (2-61) took crucial wickets.
Lanhydrock have stated their aim for a promotion and it was former captain Ben Attfield’s inspired spell of bowling which gave them a 50-run success at relegated Wadebridge Seconds.
Debutant Amir Khan made exactly 50 and Attfield a run-a-ball 27 as the Bodmin-based club were dismissed for just 154.
But despite being a long way off par, Attfield’s superb spell of 6-18 changed the course of the game.
He took out the early order before returning later on to wipe out the tail.
Jack Trethewey (2-16) provided fine support in the middle.
In Division Three East, Boconnoc ran out nine-wicket winners over an understrength Roche Seconds at Trezaise Road.
It was Roche openers Antony Leaney and Fred Kertai that got off to a flyer, but once they were both dismissed the wheels fell off in spectacular fashion as Jon Niblett and fellow slow bowler Lee Penrose shared eight wickets.
Niblett had the remarkable figures of 5-16 from 7.5 overs, while Penrose (3-13 off 6) provided fine support.
The chase was over in just 19.2 overs as Aussie Rhys Morgans smoked 85 not out from 57 balls.
Martin Hunn took the superb figures of 7-29 as Callington Thirds won by eight wickets at Launceston.
The swing bowler ran through the home side’s top order in a remarkable spell of bowling which saw the hosts dismissed for just 64 in less than 17 overs.
He received fine support from Oscar Crichton who bowled key man Dan Tilley for nought, while Jim Shorten (2-8) chipped in at the end.
Tom Neville made a quickfire 31 in reply with Toby Beresford-Power (15no) and Ollie Bennett (14no) finishing things off.