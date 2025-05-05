CARADON’S two mixed teams are both through to the semi-finals of the Cornwall Mixed Cup after both securing victories on Saturday.
The Tigers – mainly made up of some of the club’s promising youngsters, took on Bodmin and after a fabulous comeback, set up a semi-final against Penzance Pasties.
The game started slowly for Caradon with the team struggling to find rhythm and fluency. Bodmin took advantage, breaking the deadlock with a sharp counter-attack.
The following quarters saw end-to-end action, with both sides creating chances – Caradon unlucky not to equalise as Bodmin also came close to extending their lead.
But as the final quarter began, the Caradon spirit came to the fore.
With renewed energy and determination, momentum swung their way and goals started flying in. Lila Johns netted twice, including a stunning solo run where she beat three defenders and lifted the ball over the already-beaten keeper. Kerenza Bunt then followed up with two more, one coming from a beautifully worked short corner routine. Ben Pennington-Ridge sealed the turnaround, finishing off a blistering counter-attack by deflecting a fast ball from his brother into the goal.
After a tough start, the Tigers' hard work and perseverance paid off in style—finishing strong and booking their spot in the next round.
A club spokesperson said: “I’d just like to mention that the Caradon Tigers team this year is built up with a majority foundation of youth from the club and they have put on a show so far in the group stages of the Mixed cup finishing alongside our Lions as the only team to play three and win three which is deserving of their place in the semis.”
The Lions which is more made up of the respective first teams and their very early saw them edge a ten-goal thriller.
They had a 9am start in Penzance but the victory put them top of the new-look ‘Champions League-style’ group stage and secure a place in the semi-finals.
With everyone keen to continue to play the high-level hockey the team continues to display, the Lions went 1-0 up when Tyler Walsh worked his way into the circle and smashed home an unstoppable shot.
The home side were a decent outfit and equalised before a series of penalty corners ended in goals for the visitors as Molly Walsh, Clare E Mitch and Abbie Ingram all scored to make it 4-1.
Before half-time Penzance clawed two goals back to leave the game in the balance, but as the hosts began to tire, Caradon started to find the gaps. Subs were the key as the changes proved to be effective.
Ben Hedley scored twice to take it to 6-3, finishing off great team play moves, while Ollie Dinnis and Harry Pollard covered every inch of the pitch to contain the powerful hosts.
As the clock ticked down Penzance scored a breakaway goal, but simply ran out of steam and time to grab anymore.
A team spokesperson said: “A special mention to Nathan Jeffery. Some of his aerial passes today were as long as his upcoming end-of-season speech, but it shows the great commitment from the squad to get to Penzance for a 9am start on end-of-season day.
“It was also their sixth match in ten days before the celebrations of a fantastic season could start!”