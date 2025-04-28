By Bill Hooper at the Bonfire Field, Topsham
JASON LEONARD CUP
Devon Under 20s 46 Cornwall Under 20s 21
CORNWALL hopes of progressing from the pool stage were dealt a blow with this defeat at Topsham on Sunday.
Cornwall fell behind in the first minute when they conceded a penalty that home captain Matt Smale kicked.
The Duchy came back into it when centre Billy Jordan almost made it to the home line after an interception in his own half.
But they were rewarded on eight minutes as several phases ended with skipper Jack Jenkin scoring. Fly-half Jowan Kerry added the first of his three conversions.
Devon worked the spaces well allowing wing Kai Kidd to score, Smale again on the money with extras as he was shortly after with a penalty and conversion of Matt Whitlock’s try.
Full-back Barney Lewis darted over to keep Cornwall in touch at the break.
Devon made a few changes at half-time and that seemed to give them a greater cutting edge with winger Matt Hammond and flanker Finlay Crockett catching the eye.
Once they scored their bonus point try they turned the screw scoring two further tries to put the game out of reach.
Cornwall had the final word when their man-of-the-match Lewis went over for his second try, however the Brunel Cup remains in Devon for another year.
CORNWALL UNDER 20s: Barney Lewis (Newquay), Ayden Earnshaw, Ben Roskilly (both Helston), Billy Jordan (Penryn), Rhys Bowery (Newquay), Jowan Kerry (Perranporth), Jarvis Lee (Truro); Dan Bennett (St Austell), Leo Armstrong-Lever (Helston), Olly Derry (Wadebridge), Charlie Knight (Saltash), Oliver Wells (Redruth), Freddie Jordan (Penryn), Will Symons (Wadebridge), Jack Jenkin (capt, Helston). Replacements: Jalal Bennett (Truro), Rosko Troughton (Helston), Joe Court (Camborne), Will Luscombe, Luke Young (both Redruth), Callum Phillips (Wadebridge), Harry Rigg (Helston), Lowen Mears-Ollerenshaw (Newquay).
Cornwall Star Player: Barney Lewis.