ONE of Cornish football’s most respected club sides has sent shockwaves through the local game by announcing their intention to seek voluntary relegation from the South Western Peninsula League to the St Piran League.
In a move few saw coming, the club’s decision has sparked widespread reaction across the Duchy’s footballing community, raising questions over the future direction of one of the county’s traditional powerhouses.
In a statement released by the club committee on their official club website, it read: “We have written the South West Peninsula League to advise of our intention to seek voluntary relegation from the South West Peninsula League to the St Pirans League at the end of the current 2024/25 season.
“Please note, as a founding member of the SWPL and five-time league winner, this decision has not been taken lightly, but we feel is the best action for the football club, both for the immediate and continuing future of the club.
“As a club we have faced a number of significant challenges over the last couple of seasons, which we have managed to overcome, but feel now is the time for us to reset and secure the club going forward.
“We also face the growing challenges of recruiting volunteers, which is a similar challenge for other clubs at our level. Football at the lower steps is so important and vital to its communities, but faces a number of challenges.
“As you may be aware, there are short-medium term plans for Cornwall FA to take over the lease of our ground and develop their own facilities in situ. We are fully supportive of this and note the long-term benefits it will bring, both to ourselves and the wider sporting community.
“However, we acknowledge the short-term ground grading challenges it might present, especially with increasing grading directives to clubs at our current level. We would like to take this opportunity to thank, both Phil Hiscox and the SWPL League officials, for all the help and support they have provided to us during our time in the league.
“It is often commented that the SWPL is the best ran League at Step 6 and we would not argue against this. The support, professionalism and advice are second to none and recognised by all its member clubs. Football in Devon and Cornwall is fortunate to have individuals like those involved.
“We now look forward to our participation in the St Pirans League and the new challenges and adventures that this will give.”