LANHYDROCK’S new first team captain Jamie Eldridge wants the Bodmin-based club to be ‘pushing for promotion’ in his first year in the role.
The estate outfit were relegated from County Division One of the Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League in 2023 and never seriously threatened to make an immediate return, languishing around mid-table before eventually finishing eighth.
However, the former St Neot all-rounder is expecting far better this time around, including a tilt for the title.
Eldridge said: “The main goal for me as captain this season is to be competing higher in Division Two and to push for promotion back to County Division One, which is where a club like Lanhydrock belongs. As a unit, we are all determined to make that happen.
“Playing with a regular team and training hard as a squad/club will bring consistency and success.”
Lanhydrock went without an overseas player last summer, something they have changed this time around, and have also pulled off another coup.
Eldridge said: “We made a statement of intent and a big step in the right direction by signing our overseas player Rowan Evans from Australia and Amir Khan, who is relocating to Cornwall from London with work.
“I’m really excited about what they’ll bring to the first team and the club as a whole. It is a huge boost, both in terms of quality on the field, plus what they contribute off it.
“Rowan is a quality leg-spinner who can offer runs in the lower order, while Amir is a high-quality top-order batsman. I cannot wait to work with them and see them both in Lanhydrock colours.
“Having them around also adds a great energy to the club culturally and socially and that can’t be underestimated. Both will play a big role in helping us reach our goals this season.”
Eldridge is a well-known figure around the local scene and feels he is ready to drive things forward.
He said: “It truly is a real honour to be the new captain of Lanhydrock Cricket Club. I have been here seven years and what really attracted me to the role was the passion and potential in the squad.
“There’s a great mix of experienced players and young talent coming through, and I love the idea of helping to bring that all together both on and off the field.
“I’m looking forward to creating a positive, competitive atmosphere where everyone feels confident to play their best cricket and enjoy the game. I really want to bring my experience into the team and push the club forward, building team spirit, representing the club with pride and, hopefully, bringing success along the way.”
Lanhydrock enjoyed a meteoric rise – winning three successive promotions from 2014 to 2016 - and stayed in County Division One until their relegation in 2023.
Despite losing that status, Eldridge feels they reacted well in the main.
He said: “Dropping into Division Two after several seasons in Division One was definitely a bit of a reset moment for the club, but the way we stuck together after relegation showed how much of a close-knit club Lanhydrock really is. I think we responded in the right way as a team, we showed a lot of character and resilience, when we could have easily dwelled on the setback. Instead, we used it as motivation to rebuild and refocus.
“As a team I felt after a few matches we adjusted well and we had some really solid moments. There were matches where we clicked as a unit strong with the bat, tight in the field, and smart with the ball. Of course there were also games that reminded us there's still work to do, but that’s part of the rebuilding journey.
“What also stood out most to me was the team spirit and the hunger to improve, players were stepping up, young lads were growing in confidence, and the support around the club remained strong.
“It felt like we were laying the foundations for something more long-term and that gives me a lot of confidence heading into the 2025 season.
“There’s also been relatively little player movement over the off-season, which in many ways is a real positive it means we’re keeping a settled squad with good chemistry and understanding already in place.
“Other than that it’s largely the same quality squad with some lads stepping up from the seconds full-time which gives us consistency and allows us to build on the foundations we laid last year.
“The lads know each other’s games well and there’s already a strong team unity, spirit and massive buzz around the squad and a club.”
While Lanhydrock will hope to see their three men’s sides produce solid campaigns, Eldridge feels they are equally thriving besides Saturday afternoons.
He continued: “Off the field there has been a real effort to keep building the club’s community feel.
“The committee and volunteers have done a brilliant job over the winter from improving facilities to planning events that keep the club buzzing beyond just matchdays. That kind of work often goes under the radar but it’s what keeps the heart of the club beating.
“We’ve also seen great progress in the youth set-up, the juniors are really thriving and credit has to go to the coaches and parents who give up their time to help the next generation develop.
“A couple of the younger players are already starting to push into senior cricket which is exactly what we want as a club a pathway from juniors to first-team cricket that keeps the club strong for years to come.
“All in all there is a real sense of momentum around the club right now.
“On the pitch we’re ambitious and focused and off it we’re in a great place welcoming, supportive, and always looking to improve. It’s a great time to be involved.”
Lanhydrock start their campaign at relegated Wadebridge Seconds on Saturday (May 3), while the seconds welcome Menheniot-Looe Seconds in Division Four East and the thirds go to St Neot in Division Seven.