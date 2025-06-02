Cornwall Cricket League Division Three and Four East round-up – Saturday, May 31
MENHENIOT-LOOE kept up their good start in Division Three by seeing off Roche Seconds.
Both Pete Nance (31) and Reuben Crawford (48) were both out with the score at 132-6, but twenties from Stuart Adams (24), Josh Geary (28) and skipper Giles Francis (22no) helped them make 223-9.
Rob Cowley, Alex Caddy, Pete Doyle and Francis took two wickets apiece as Roche were dismissed for 142.
Callington Thirds remain third bottom after a five-wicket defeat at Tintagel Seconds.
The visitors were 5-5 after just 2.1 overs, but did recover to reach 107 all-out courtesy of Mohammed Durrani-Zubair (21), Harvey Poad (17) and Ryan Hodge (27).
Tintagel were over the line in 15.5 overs, despite Hodge’s 3-41.
Boconnoc were beaten by six wickets at Grampound Road Seconds despite Rhys Morgans’ 103.
The Aussie opener batted from start to finish as the Deer Park outfit posted 210-8.
Rob Foot (21) and skipper Ian Hunter (28) helped out.
Hunter used seven bowlers to try and stem the runs but the Road were home in the 36th over.
St Neot are up to second in Division Four after a 74-run success at Duloe.
Duloe started well through Dick Turpin (3-34), but after Jack Kent (23) and Toby Haley (45) got in, the momentum was taken on by Chris Simpson (45), David Eldridge (35no) and Alex Eldridge (30no) as they racked up 246-7.
Duloe saw Thomas Turpin, William Turpin and Matt Julian all make starts, but bar James Oates’ unbeaten 35, nobody got started as they were dismissed for 172.
Jack Brice (2-43) and Simpson (3-24) shared five wickets before Haley (3-10) polished off the tail.
Lanhydrock Seconds had no answer to their St Blazey counterparts who went top after Liskeard saw off Werrington Thirds.
Lanhydrock were in all sorts of trouble at 84-9 before a superb unbeaten stand of 80 between Peter Pretorious and last man Mike Rabone gave them a sniff.
Rabone occupied the crease for his 22 off 50 balls while Pretorious launched 73 not out from just 47 balls.
Soma Smith dismissed Alex Sparrow for a third ball nought, but James Holt cracked 100 not out in a stand of 150 with George Taylor (37no).
Andrew Cobb smoked 127 from just 98 balls as Liskeard racked up 268-3 at home to Werrington.
He and fellow opener Andrew Ware (82no off 149) put on 217 on a Lux Park belter.
The visitors replied with 239-7 as none of Liskeard’s bowlers went at more than a run a ball. Ware took 3-40 towards the end.
Tideford got their first win with a comfortable six-wicket success over Newquay Seconds.
The away side were dismissed for just 135 as Finlay Basterfield led the way with 3-11 from seven overs, while Chris Anderson (2-20), Nasrullah Mandozai (2-35) and Himeth Sanjula (2-26) had two apiece.
In reply, Tideford’s top three all got starts led by Darren Williams’ 25, but Steven Olver (44no) and Basterfield (17no) eased the hosts to victory.
Menheniot-Looe Seconds were beaten by just one wicket at promotion-hopefuls St Stephen.
Menheniot were dismissed for 186 – opener Sam Jordan making 79 before Sebastian Crawford’s 32 not out gave them a chance.
Menheniot took wickets throughout with Jordan (4-32) and John Cowley (3-43) sharing seven, but it wasn’t enough.
