BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE DIVISION FIVE EAST
Gunnislake 199-9 (40), Launceston 203-6 (39.3).
GUNNISLAKE were edged out in a close contest at Launceston Seconds by four wickets on Saturday, writes Stephen Lees.
After being sent in, Gunni were hoping for a change of fortune with the bat but found themselves 27-2.
From there, Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah and Russ Holloway began to rebuild the innings. Dinesh was his usual belligerent self, while Holloway drove powerfully down the ground. Dinesh fell for 30 and not long after, Holloway was bowled off an inside edge for 50.
At 128-5 Gunnislake were again at risk of a low score but salvation came from number nine Graham Murray who whacked three fours and three sixes – one of which went 95 metres over wide long-on to give them a chance as they posted 199-9. Brian Martin made a valuable 12 in support.
Launceston’s reply got off to a terrible start, Phil Spry falling to a leaping one-handed catch in the gully by Joshy Varghese in the first over, before Morgan Jones edged Murray to Simon Beare at first slip in the next (0-2).
But Launceston captain James Theobold steadied the ship, while being particularly hard on anything wide of the off stump.
Adil Raza smashed 24 before being given out lbw to Murray (2-51), but it was Theobald’s partnership of 129 with Danny Sloman that proved decisive.
Once Sloman settled he smashed 69 from just 51 balls before picking Holloway out on the boundary off Paul Hollow (2-32).
Launceston were only 25 runs short of their target but had a major wobble.
Two more quick wickets fell as the run rate dried up and a tight finish looked on the cards.
But Theobold held firm, surviving three raucous shouts for lbw, to finish unbeaten on 84, as Launceston scraped home with three balls to spare.
