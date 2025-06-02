Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, May 31
LANHYDROCK are the new leaders as Amir Khan’s century propelled them to a four-wicket victory over St Austell Thirds.
The Pakistani left-hander smashed 23 fours in an unbeaten 122 after the hosts were set 175 to win.
Earlier, four-wicket bursts from Ben Attfield (4-19 off 7) and Christian James (4-25 off 6.4) pegged the Saints back after Andrew Bennetts (55) and Ollie Clarke (44) guided them to a promising position at 121-2.
However, once they departed nobody made more than Nicholas Matthews’ 19.
The chase was dominated by Khan and Mike Horne (34) as they put on 93 to take them to 149-3, before the Saints fought back late on to get some crucial bonus points.
St Blazey are second – five points adrift – after an impressive five-wicket success at Wadebridge Seconds.
The hosts were 27-0 before losing four wickets for just seven runs, three of which were to Angus Harley (4-34).
Useful contributions from Charlie Ellis (36), Tom Wood (13) and Ollie Bate (23) helped them reach 128-8 before Tom Wilson’s 15 gave them a sniff. South African spinner Ruhann Brenner took 5-32.
Blazey could take their time in pursuit of 157 and got home with five wickets and 15 balls to spare having been 47-2.
Josh Carne made an important 41 before Brenner (26no) and Paul Carne (15no) got them over the line.
Ollie Bate (2-32) and Lucas Stewart (2-24) got some reward.
Elsewhere, St Minver produced a remarkable performance to chase down 302 to beat visiting Werrington Seconds by three wickets.
After South African Reece Thompson (4-49) reduced Werrington to 23-2, a third wicket stand of 164 between Zander Zambuni (83) and stand-in skipper Tom Lyle (79) gave them the perfect platform to kick on.
Thompson returned to dismiss both (216-4), but Billy Uglow’s 53 from 42 balls kept the runs coming in a total of 301-9.
A 110-run stand for the second wicket between the returning Ryan Pooley and Dean Jeffery set the base before Jeffery went for 38 to the excellent Sam Smeeth (2-37 off 9). Pooley followed in the 31st over at 170-4 having made 86 from 102 balls.
Werrington were still favourites, but a brutal assault from Thompson changed the momentum.
He struck nine fours and three sixes in his 72 from just 44 balls before departing with 40 still needed off 29 balls.
But skipper Jonny Centini made 30 off 26 and Ross Keast an unbeaten 26 from just 13 as the target was reached with two balls to spare.
Luckett grabbed their third win since promotion as they eased past Holsworthy by 90 runs at Chapel Field.
Opener Toby May backed up his century at Wadebridge Seconds with a superb 85, and with twenties coming from Andrew Hoskin (26) and Henry Wilkinson (24), plus 18 from number ten Marc Brown, they reached 218 all-out.
Holsworthy’s standout bowler was Graham Wild with 3-14 from nine overs, while Lewis Chidley (3-51) picked up crucial wickets throughout.
The Trees lost openers Aiden Gerry and Chris Pomeroy early on, and although Dan Smith (23) and Rory Piper (31) got starts and Brendan Harris made 17 towards the end, they had no answer to Mark Southcott (4-25 off 9).
Seamers James Wilkinson (3-27) and Jonny Hoskin (2-38) were also in good form.
