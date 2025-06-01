Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League County Division One round-up – Saturday, May 31
LEADERS Hayle overcame promoted Perranporth by 43 runs at the Reen Manor Parc.
The visitors were going okay at 58-2 despite a fine opening spell from James Hall (2-19 off 10), but once Dan Lello was bowled the wheels fell off.
Skipper Tom Sharp made 35 but they were dismissed for just 132 as spinners Bryn Evans (2-16 off 10) and Tyler Murrell (3-28 off 10) went to work.
Stephen Richards (4-22) then twice took two wickets in an over to reduce the Pilchards to 24-4, before Sharp’s off-spin wreaked havoc to take figures of 6-19 from just 5.2 overs.
Camborne’s bowlers again proved too good for the opposition as they steamrollered Falmouth by seven wickets.
It was virtually game over with the visitors at 32-6 with Dan Hocking (2-17) and Danuka Dilshan (3-4 off 5) amongst the wickets.
Piran Moyle (2-15) and skipper Alfie MacDonald (2-19) kept up the pressure despite a spirited 43 not out from Perran Burley as Falmouth were 104 all-out.
Camborne promoted Dan Stephens to open and his unbeaten 47 plus Sam Eva’s quickfire 22 not out got them over the line.
Beacon saw off a much-improved performance from Roche to win by 31 runs in a game reduced to 45 overs.
Half centuries from skipper Ben James (75) and Jordan Thomas (82) plus important cameos from Gareth Mankee (26no) and Dan Eathorne (28no) helped the villagers post 256-6 as only Stewart May (1-26 off 9) kept it tight.
Roche were staring down the barrel at 45-4 with Mankee (2-33) and Callum Edgcombe (3-42) doing the damage, but they responded admirably.
May (14) and the hard-hitting Liam Brignull put on 76 and although the latter departed for 87 from just 68 balls, the runs kept coming courtesy of James Hunkin and Neil Trudgeon (16no).
But as the pressure mounted, Hunkin departed for 40 to Jordan Thomas (2-42) before the final two wickets fell in quick succession.
St Erme won a low-scoring thriller at Newquay by nine runs.
Opening bowlers Alfie Rhodes (3-21) and Rob Burton (3-30) single-handedly reduced the visitors to 52-6 with nobody making more than Daniel Foulds’ 23.
Jack Crichton (2-26) and Toby Chillingworth (2-28) kept up the good work as it became 85-9, but a last wicket partnership of 24 between Shane Tangye (24) and Henry Hocking (2no) proved decisive.
In a similar story to the first innings, it was Newquay’s turn to crumble against Kyle Van Rooyen (3-31) and Tangye (2-24) in a running total of 52-6.
Spinners Spencer Wilcock (3-26) and Henry Hocking were introduced and although Adam Jenkin hung around for his 25 and number ten Rob Burton made a valuable 11, Burton was caught and bowled with nine required.
Paul eased to a comfortable victory over visiting St Austell at Hutchens Park.
A solid batting performance based around opener Kameron Collins’ 75, plus thirties from Ross Williams (33), Will Trenoweth (38) and Damon Nicholls (35) saw the hosts post 239-7. Spinners Ben Carter (2-19) and James Carter (2-31) proved tough to get away.
The Saints fell to 25-3 and eventually 151 all-out.
Nicholls completed a fine match with 4-47, while Michael Fitchett (2-26), Harry Friggens (2-22) and Matthew Skewes (2-32) helped out.
Nobody made more than James Carter’s 31 for the Saints.
