ECB Cornwall Premier League preview – Saturday, May 31
TABLE-TOPPERS Redruth, Wadebridge and Callington are level on 61 points ahead of matchday five of the season.
Redruth welcome a Helston side who have two wins from two on their travels, while the Reds will be full of confidence after a superb fightback to secure a one-wicket victory at Truro last Saturday.
Redruth welcome back hard-hitting opener Toby Whiteford as Matt Bonds goes back to university, while Helston alter two.
Lewis Goldsworthy is on Somerset duty for the start of the Vitality T20 Blast, while Ollie Black is also missing from the side that secured a 35-run success at Werrington.
The experienced Gavin Tregenza and Will Jenkin move up from the seconds.
REDRUTH: Toby Whiteford, Toby Stoddard, Elliot Stoddard, Dulash Udayanga, Jack Hale, Lloyd Brock, Peter Howells (wkt), Piran Kent (capt), Justin Beaton, Ellis Whiteford, Craig Johnson.
HELSTON: Dan Jenkin (capt), Billy Taylor, Mark Jenkin, Jayden Mitchell, Steve Jenkin, Sunny Osmont, Harry Saunders, Gavin Tregenza, Will Jenkin, Ryan Tonkin, Matt Jilbert (wkt).
CALLINGTON slipped to a six-run defeat to St Austell last Saturday and welcome champions Penzance.
The St Clare outfit were beaten by one run by Wadebridge on the DLS Method last weekend and having lost to St Austell in their opener, have two defeats from four.
But such is the close nature of the division, they are just nine points off top.
Cally bring in batsman Jack Greening after making two unbeaten half centuries over the Bank Holiday weekend in place of Rowen Taplin.
Penzance are at full strength and leave out spinner Charlie Hearn.
CALLINGTON: Max Tryfonos, Liam Lindsay, Xavie Clarke, Aidan Libby, Graham Wagg (capt), Matt Shepherd, Mohammed Danyaal, Jack Greening, Ben Ellis, Joe White (wkt), Harry Sawyers.
PENZANCE: Christian Purchase, Jack Paull, Nicholas Halstead-Cleak (wkt), Brad Wadlan (capt), Charlie Sharland, Grant Stone, Tommy Sturgess, Josh Croom, Mehran Sanwal, Jonny Ludlam, Tom Dinnis.
WADEBRIDGE took the title in 2023 and look set for another tilt this summer.
After their victory at Penzance last Saturday, they are again in West Cornwall, this time making the even longer trip to St Just.
The hosts will be smarting after a crushing 136-run defeat to previously winless Grampound Road and will need to be at their best to cope with a Swans side that have most bases covered.
Wadebridge are without Matt Butler as Charlie McLachlan takes his place at the top order, while left-armer Elliot Dunnett whose 4-49 slowed Penzance down last Saturday is also unavailable.
Seamer Charlie Hawken is rewarded for his good start to the season in the seconds, as is the hard-hitting Alex Forward who struck 112 from just 51 balls on Wednesday night in the Division Two T20 Cup.
St Just, who dropped to second bottom after last weekend’s result, name the same side as last Saturday.
ST JUST: Rhys Brownfield (wkt), Ellis May, Neil Curnow, Phil Nicholas, Lewis Stephens, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Jamie Semmens, Gareth May (capt), Logan Curnow, Ben Stevens, Joe Clifton-Griffith.
WADEBRIDGE: Matt Robins, Charlie McLachlan, Matt Rowe, Lachlan Crump, James Turpin, Callum Wilson, Kelvin Snell (capt), Alex Forward, Fred Wilkinson (wkt), Matt Lawrence, Charlie Hawken.
WERRINGTON dropped to the foot of the table last Saturday after losing to Helston and they have another home game against a Truro side that have lost their last two.
Tron skipper Nick Lawson has recovered from his eye injury to take his place behind the stumps having missed last weekend, while batsman Ben Jenkin also returns.
Former captain Ben Smeeth is working while Tom Lyle drops down to captain the seconds.
Truro make just one alteration as Cornwall all-rounder Scott Kellow replaces Aswin Philip Varghese who will look to get some overs under his belt in the twos.
WERRINGTON: John Moon, Sam Hockin, Adam Hodgson, Thulina Dilshan, Mark Gribble, Ben Jenkin, George Rickard, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Dan Barnard, Mark Taskis, Jordan Duke.
TRURO: Harry Phillips, Wilfred Bartlett (wkt), Charlie Kent (capt), Ted Phillips, Akhilesh Sahani, Adam Price, Scott Kellow, Luke Johnson, Rob Harrison, Freddie Bose, Jack Ivamy.
IT’S derby day at Wheal Eliza as St Austell entertain Grampound Road.
The Saints’ bizarre start to the season has seen them produce remarkable comebacks to beat Callington and Penzance either side of defeats to Truro and St Just.
The Road have also seen their fair share of drama.
After comfortable defeats to Wadebridge and Penzance they failed to beat Werrington when well-placed, but then went to St Just and ran out easy winners.
But with plenty of local bragging rights at stake and both sides wanting points for different reasons, it should be a cracker.
St Austell welcome back batsman Dan Jarman and give a recall to the in-form Curtis Dalby, while the Road are once again without hard-hitting opener Dave Hoskings.
The Road’s only alteration from last weekend is the return of Chris Willett to boost the middle and lower order in place of seamer Dan Ferris.
ST AUSTELL: Connor Cooke, Thevindu Dickwella, Dan Jarman, Mike Bone, Alex Bone (capt, wkt), Gary Bone, Ben Sleeman, Adam Snowdon, Steve Raven, Andrew Libby, Liam Watson.
GRAMPOUND ROAD: Jack Mingo, Antony Angove, Alex Lean, Tom Orpe (capt), Harry Gregory (wkt), Ravi Karunarathna, Chris Roberts, Chris Willett, Nathan Keevil, Tom Fox-Dean, David Neville.
