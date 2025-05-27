Cornwall Cricket League Division Three and Division Four East round-up – Saturday, May 24
PETE Nance played a starring role as Menheniot-Looe returned to winning ways on Saturday in Division Three East with a 54-run success at South Petherwin.
The visitors were boosted by the return of all-rounder Steve Kidd, but lost Aussie Findlay Farrell early on, although opening partner Luke Ripley eased his way to 38 before falling to Adam Creasey.
The innings was rebuilt by steady forties from Nance (44) and Steve Kidd (42) before Stuart Adams (24no) and Ross Ripley (16no) provided a late flourish to help them reach 204-5.
After the visitors ran out Ollie Peterson for eight, Petherwin got off to a decent start through James Weeks and the hard-hitting Andrew Brenton (41).
Weeks went for 31 to Alex Caddy before Nance (5-24) and Kidd (3-26) ran through the rest as the hosts slipped to 150 all-out.
Callington Thirds were comfortably beaten by visiting Ladock.
Liam Hunn made a quickfire 53 from 42 balls, but nobody else made more than Lee Hazeldine’s 15 as they were dismissed for 144 at Liskeard’s Lux Park.
Martin Hunn had Indian Vivek Oza caught behind for 12 and Harvey Poad bowled Simon Newland with 75 on the board, but Ladock cruised to victory led by Jonny Ridd’s unbeaten 60.
St Neot remain third in the table after seeing off Newquay Seconds by six wickets at Wenmouth.
The home side chose to field and after a frustrating start made regular inroads.
Chris Simpson was the pick of the bowlers with 4-24 from his nine overs, backed up by the father and son combination of David and Jack Brice as St Neot were set 161 to win.
Dad David took 2-24 with Jack adding 3-27.
St Neot lost openers Jack Kent and Alex Eldridge for ducks, before David Masters smashed a quickfire 51.
Mark Pearce (30no) provided the glue which allowed Simpson (14) and David Eldridge (49no) to attack as the winning runs came in the 32nd over.
The local derby between Duloe and Liskeard went the way of the hosts in emphatic style.
Liskeard were far from full strength but mustered just 114 all-out, nobody making more than Andrew Ware’s 27.
Dick Turpin (3-10), Simon Massey (3-33) and Sam Conway (2-26) enjoyed themselves.
The chase was then led by the Turpins as they went at more than 10 runs per over to win by ten wickets.
Thomas was 54 not out with William not far behind on 47.
Menheniot-Looe were beaten by 102 runs by visiting St Blazey who remain unbeaten.
Mike Maiden took 5-50 and Cornwall Over 70s player Bob Fleming 3-38 as the hosts fought back to restrict Blazey to 219 all-out.
The chase never got going as Marc Wright top-scored with 28.
Lanhydrock Seconds were thrashed by nine wickets at St Stephen.
The Bodmin outfit were 115 all-out with Alfie Wilson and Soma Smith joint top scoring with 26.
St Stephen were home in the 16th over.
Tideford’s struggles continue as leaders Werrington Thirds won by five wickets.
The hosts were far from full strength and slipped to 41-5 before recovering somewhat to 130 all-out.
Philip Davis battled it out for his 33, while David Lockett added 17 from number nine.
Lockett bowled a fine nine-over spell of 2-19 in a losing cause.