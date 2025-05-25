ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE
St Austell 181-8 (50), Callington 175 (49.4).
ST AUSTELL produced a comeback for the ages to see off Callington by six runs at Moores Park on Saturday.
The Saints had beaten champions Penzance by just three runs on matchday one, but followed that up with surprise defeats to Truro and St Just, while Cally went into the day top of the table with three victories from three.
After choosing to bat, the Saints slipped to 21-4 with paceman Mohammed Danyaal taking all four.
The visitors fought back as Sri Lankan pro Thevindu Dickwella and skipper Alex Bone put on 57 before Dickwella (46) departed to the returning Danyaal who finished with 5-35 from his 10 overs.
At 101-6 Cally were in command before Bone and the ever-reliable Gary Bone came together for a stand of 68.
Alex Bone eventually fell for 59 to skipper Graham Wagg (2-28), but Gary ended unbeaten on 43 as they scrambled up to 181-8.
Callington were cruising along at 117-2 in the 26th over with Xavier Clarke motoring to 61 from just 45 balls before he was lbw to Mike Bone going for a reverse sweep.
Andrew Libby dismissed Aidan Libby (19) and Matt Shepherd, but at 159-5 the home side were well on top before a remarkable conclusion.
Libby (4-27 off 10) dismissed Rowen Taplin (13) and Mohammed Danyaal in successive balls before Wagg (14) offered a return catch to Mike Bone (159-8).
Joe White was adjudged lbw to Dickwella on the sweep three runs later before the last pairing of Ben Ellis and Harry Sawyers took it to the last over bowled by Mike Bone (3-40) with 11 required.
A boundary came off the first followed by two dot balls before Ellis was caught on the mid-wicket boundary by Matt Lloyd off the next to give St Austell another remarkable victory.