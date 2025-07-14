EDEN MOTORHOMES DIVISION TWO T20 CUP GROUP E
Lanhydrock 189-5 (20), Luckett 144-5 (20).
LANHYDROCK are through to the quarter-finals of the Division Two T20 Cup following a convincing 44-run victory at previous Group E leaders Luckett at Chapel Field on Thursday night.
With just two fixtures each to play, Luckett had seen off neighbours Callington by just one run, while the Greens had beaten Lanhydrock in match one back in June.
But after Lanhydrock racked up a hefty 189-5 led by Luke Buckland’s superb 76 from just 40 balls which included five fours and eight sixes, Luckett struggled their way to 145-5.
Visiting captain Jamie Eldridge won the toss and saw his side get off to a flyer as he opened himself with Buckland who is more known for occupying the crease.
Thirty-six came off the first four, but it was the fifth bowled by Adrian Berry that swung the momentum as Buckland helped himself to 28 including four successive sixes, that after the first ball was a dot.
A further ten came off the final over of the six-over powerplay meaning Lanhydrock were well ahead at 74-0.
Both men continued on their merry way with the partnership being broken in the 10th over with 112 already on the board when Eldridge was caught by home skipper Andrew Hoskin off George Wilkinson who took 1-28 from four tidy overs of off-spin.
Buckland eventually departed in the 13th over when he picked out Hoskin off Leion Cole, and from there on Luckett fought back superbly despite Jamie Taylor’s 23 as Cole (1-25 off 4) and second team opening bowler Gareth Clements (3-32) not only halted the scoring, but also took regular wickets.
Only thirty-four came off the final six, but a score of 189-5 is a big ask, even on a ground as small as Luckett’s.
The home side were without Ryan Brown but still had the likes of Luke Brenton, Toby May and Hoskin in their ranks.
However, Lanhydrock’s opening bowlers Christian James and Australian leg-spinner Rowan Evans gave little away and Evans (1-24 off 4) got the big wicket of Brenton in the second over, bowled for five.
It meant plenty of pressure on May and Hoskin, but although they put on 82, it took them until the 14th over to do, meaning the new batsmen coming in needed nearly three a ball.
Hoskin, who struck 45 from 43 balls (three fours, three sixes) was first to go with 89 on the board when he picked out Jamie Taylor off Eldridge (2-32 off 4), while May followed with no score added as he was bowled by Taylor (2-12 off 2) for 32 from 37 balls.
Cole and Martin Budden were in and out quickly, although a rapid 32 not out from 18 balls towards the end from Henry Wilkinson gave the scoreline a much more respectable look.
Although all three sides finished on six points, Lanhydrock had a net run-rate of 0.84 to win the group which was compared to Callington’s 0.23 and Luckett’s -1.07.
Lanhydrock will take on league rivals Wadebridge Seconds in the last eight for the right to reach Finals Day at Redruth in late August, while for Luckett and Callington it’s back to the league with the village outfit in pole position to take the title.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.