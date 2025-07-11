Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East preview – Saturday, July 12
The villagers saw off previous table-toppers St Blazey by 25 runs last weekend, helped by half centuries from Luke Brenton (81) and Ryan Brown (67) and will start as firm favourites against a side who, despite sitting 24 points from safety, have shown signs of life in recent weeks.
They saw off Holsworthy in their previous outing, while they also saw off St Minver on Thursday night in the Division Two T20 Cup.
Luckett welcome back key off-spinner George Wilkinson, while the Saints are similar to the side that won at Holsworthy a fortnight ago.
LUCKETT: Luke Brenton, Toby May, Ryan Brown, Andrew Hoskin (capt), James Wilkinson, George Wilkinson, Henry Wilkinson (wkt), Dan Pearce, Marc Brown Leion Cole, Jonny Hoskin.
ST AUSTELL THIRDS: Andrew Bennetts, Ollie Sleeman, Stuart Wilder, Tom Mallet (wkt), Sam Ward, Theo Johnson, Joe Baker, Nick Matthews (capt), Kieran Nile, James Higman, Angus Fosten.
HOLSWORTHY have a 23-point gap to claw back in the final eight games if they are to survive, and they welcome second-placed St Blazey to Stanhope Park.
The Trees have to do without Matt Shepherd but do have Dan Smith available again and he is likely to bat in the early order.
St Blazey are missing six players for the clash including several batsmen.
Ben Griffiths, Matt Bennetts, Josh Carne and Adam Thomas Dan Kendall are missing for various reasons, as is veteran bowler Andrew Thomas.
It means first team call-ups for the likes of George Taylor, Liam Reynolds, Lewis Todd and Simon Dixon.
HOLSWORTHY: Jack Greening, Aiden Gerry, Dan Smith, Ryan Walter (capt), Noah Pigdon, Rory Piper, Chris Pomeroy (wkt), Guy Beagley, Rob Mitchell, Lewis Chidley, Graham Wild.
ST BLAZEY: Rory Dixon (capt), George Taylor, Lewis Todd, Ruhann Brenner, Paul Carne, Riley Carne, Toby Clarke (wkt), Angus Harley, Nithin Gowda, Reuben Clarke, Simon Dixon.
WADEBRIDGE Seconds are 25 points behind top in third before they welcome a Bude side who arrive fifth, just four points further back.
Bude are missing off-spinner Leo McDonnell, while the Swans have to do without several key players.
Alex Forward is in the ones for his batting as bowler Charlie Hawken drops down, while Ross McLachlan and Charlie Ellis are unavailable to recently-appointed skipper Ollie Bate.
WADEBRIDGE SECONDS: James Cox, Charlie McLachlan, Jamie Beare, Paul Menhenick, Alek Gill, Tom Wood, Charlie Hawken, Joe Wilson, Tom Wilson (wkt), Ollie Bate (capt), Steve Gunner.
BUDE: Wayne Adams, Matt Williams, Warren Rumble (capt, wkt), Richard Dymond, Matt Whitefield, Brett Hunter, David Sillifant, Andrew De Rosa, Harry Dymond, Matt Mansbridge, Mark Whitefield.
LANHYDROCK split the two ahead of their local derby at St Minver who will look to at the very least, maintain their 23-point advantage over the bottom two.
Lanhydrock travel at close to full strength with the exception of opening bowler Jacob Eldridge who is injured.
LANHYDROCK: Amir Khan (wkt), Luke Buckland, Jamie Eldridge (capt), Mike Horne, Ben Attfield, Jamie Taylor, Josh Taylor, Siam Juntekereket, Christian James, Jack Trethewey, Rowan Evans.
ST MINVER: Not announced at the time of going to press.
THE second teams of Werrington and Callington meet at Ladycross with both sides knowing they could do with a win.
Both sides have struggled of late, although Cally did return to winning ways last Saturday with a three-wicket victory over Holsworthy at Moores Park, while Werrington are 32 points ahead of trouble.
With Werrington’s first team at full-strength, George Rickard and Darren Webber drop down, while Rob May is also back.
Such is the competition for places this week, Dan Howgill, Nick Oldaker and Tyler May are in the thirds, while Tom Lyle will captain in place of the unavailable Jason Seldon.
WERRINGTON SECONDS: Ed Walters (wkt), Rob May, George Rickard, Tom Lyle (capt), Hugh Tomkinson, Zander Zambuni, Billy Uglow, Darren Webber, Dan Jenkin, Ian Searle, Sam Smeeth.
CALLINGTON SECONDS: Toby Beresford-Power, Rich Brown (capt), Nick Parker (wkt), Blake Tancock, Peter Tancock, Ollie Bennett, Jim Shorten, Ryan Hodge, Ben Alford, Oscar Crichton, Spencer Whatley.
