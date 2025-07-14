Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Three East round-up – Saturday, July 12
LEADERS Menheniot-Looe saw their batsmen run riot once more as they thrashed Callington Thirds by eight wickets at Fourgates on Saturday.
To begin with it was Callington who were on top as openers Tom Neville (40) and James Moon (10) put on 68.
They departed within one run of each other to Giles Francis, and although Liam Hunn departed with 96 on the board, Zak Newton-Jenkins and Mohammed Durrani-Zubair took them to 137-3.
But once Durrani-Zubair (11) was lbw to Stuart Nye (1-26), the wheels fell off as Steve Kidd (2-40), Pete Nance (3-29) and Sam Jordan (2-15) restricted the Greens to just 198.
That target was then knocked off in 20.5 overs.
While Aussie Findlay Farrell batted at a steady pace, opening partner Luke Ripley blasted the bowling to all parts for his 59 from just 37 balls.
Jordan was in and out for two to Harvey Poad, but Farrell (64no off 55) was joined by Kidd ended unbeaten on 57 from 33 deliveries having struck ten fours and a six.
Boconnoc were beaten for the second time this season by bottom side Launceston, this time by five wickets at Lawhitton.
Boconnoc won the toss and racked up a hefty 273-5.
Opener Rhys Morgans (58) and Jamie Coates (74) laid the platform before John Niblett (32), an injured Rob Foot (23) and skipper Ian Hunter (24no) provided the acceleration.
Launceston got off to a flyer and although Boconnoc fought back to make it 119-3 thanks to Ryan Greenslade (2-44), Dan Tilley and Gavin Wallis (51) added 83 in quick time.
The visitors again fought back with Niblett taking 2-42 as the hosts slipped to 248-8, but Tilley, who ended 97 not out, was joined by Ryan Christophers (16no) to end the contest with 20 balls to spare.
